Trump denies releasing 5,000 Taliban prisoners but his administration negotiated their release

Former President Donald Trump on Monday accused the inept Afghan government of releasing 5,000 Taliban prisoners last year, even though the Trump administration called for prisoner swaps in a deal with the Taliban.

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo meets with Taliban political affairs chief Mullah Abdul … [+] Ghani Baradar in Qatar on September 12, 2020 (US Department of State photo)

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Highlights

Trump attacked the former Afghan government and ex-President Ashraf Ghani for prisoner releases in a statement released on Monday, around the same time US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the House Foreign Affairs Committee that the 5,000 prisoners released last year almost certainly included some known terrorists.

In fact, a pledge to release up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners and 1,000 prisoners from US-backed Afghan governments was included as a confidence-building measure in a February 2020 peace deal signed by the Trump administration. and the Taliban in Doha.

At the time, Ghani, whose government was not a party to the US-Taliban deal, told reporters he had no commitment to release Taliban prisoners, arguing that the prisoner swaps should do so. part of a larger peace deal between the Taliban and the Afghan government instead of being a precondition, The New York Times and Reuters reported.

Despite this skepticism, the Ghanis government released thousands of Taliban operatives, and government officials agreed to release a final group of prisoners in August 2020.

Then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo admitted the prisoner swaps were controversial, but said they would pave the way for peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government last summer, and warned that the decisions and conduct of both sides in intra-Afghan negotiations would affect the size and scope of future US aid.

Last September, Zalmay Khalilzad, who served as US special representative for the reconstruction of Afghanistan under the Biden and Trump administrations, told the BBC that he was not happy with the releases, but sometimes you have to make tough decisions.

Trump’s office did not respond to a request for comment from Forbes.

Crucial quote

The inept Afghan government, led by corrupt President Ghani, has freed 5,000 prisoners, not the Trump administration, Trump said in a statement on Monday afternoon. Secretary of State Blinken is doing everything in his power to make the most inept withdrawal in history seem at least acceptable. It never will be.

Chief critic

The Trump deal forced the Afghan government to release 5,000 prisoners and offered international legitimacy to the Taliban, said Representative Gregory Meeks (DN.Y.), chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, before Blinken’s testimony on Monday.

Key context

Last year’s landmark U.S.-Taliban deal was designed to end the 20-year U.S. presence in Afghanistan at a time of bipartisan war weary. Trump has agreed to withdraw all U.S. troops from the country by May 2021, and the Taliban have vowed not to let al Qaeda use Afghanistan as a base to threaten U.S. security, among other concessions. Trump also pushed to withdraw all U.S. troops by the end of December, several months ahead of schedule. In the spring, Biden extended the troop withdrawal deadline to 9/11, but supported the decision to leave Afghanistan, arguing the conflict is no longer important to US interests. But the Afghan government collapsed at a rapid pace when the United States withdrew and the Taliban took control of the capital Kabul last month, forcing the Biden administration to launch a frantic and often evacuation mission. dangerous airport in Kabul. Biden came under heavy criticism for his handling of the pullout, especially from Trump and his allies, but he insisted that a longer US presence in Afghanistan would endanger US troops, in part because the Taliban was expected him to abide by the 2020 deal with Trump. administration.

