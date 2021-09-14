Supreme Court lawyer calls on Pak Human Rights Commission to order Imran Khan’s government to protect Hindu temples and rebuild destroyed ones





A sitting Supreme Court lawyer wrote a letter to Pakistan’s National Human Rights Commission, asking for instructions from the government led by Imran Khan to protect the country’s Hindu temples from further desecration and rebuild those that have been destroyed.

Taking note suo motu of various reports in the media regarding the vandalism of Hindu temples and idols of Hindu gods in Pakistan, lawyer Vineet Jindal said in a letter that on August 4, in Punjab province of Rahim Yar district Khan in Pakistan, hundreds of people carrying sticks, stones and bricks attacked a Hindu temple and destroyed Hindu idols there. Likewise, in December 2020, an angry mob demolished a Hindu temple in the Karak district of Pakistan.

“Hindus residing in Pakistan cannot exercise their religious beliefs and even fear for their lives. Since the Hindu community has been given a minority label, Pakistan’s Constitution in Article 25 (1) guarantees “All citizens are equal before the law and are entitled to equal protection of the law”. Article 5 provides that “adequate arrangements shall be made for minorities to freely profess and practice their religion and to develop their culture”; Article 33 declares that it is the responsibility of states to discourage parochial, racial, tribal, sectarian and provincial prejudices among citizens, ”said the letter to Hina Jilani, President of Pakistan HRC.

He said: “Even article 20 of the Constitution which enshrines the right of every citizen to profess, practice and propagate his religion and that any religious confession and any sect thereof have the right to establish, maintain and to manage its religious institutions, is subject to the law. , public order and morality ”, which is why the Constitution of Pakistan has given the right to every citizen, including minorities, to practice their religion with dignity and to maintain and manage their religious institutions.

“The Constitution of a country describes its principles according to which the citizens of a country will live out their lives, the rights and duties of the citizen of a country and, therefore, governments have a duty to protect their constitutional rights”, added the lawyer.

He said that in recent years gross violations of the human rights of minorities in Pakistan have been reported and Pakistan has been repeatedly criticized by the international community for failing to take strict measures to protect its minority communities. Counsel asked Pak HRC:

a) Orders the government of Pakistan to assign at least two police officers to each Hindu temple in Pakistan

b) Orders the government of Pakistan to pass strict laws to save the Hindu temples c) Orders the government of Pakistan to rebuild every temple destroyed or damaged by mobs or anti-social elements to date.

Read the letter here:

Pakistan-NHRC-Petition

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indialegallive.com/human-rights-news/supreme-court-lawyer-urges-pak-human-rights-commission-to-direct-imran-khan-govt-to-protect-hindu-temples-rebuild-ones-destroyed/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos