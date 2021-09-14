To save democracies and warn autocrats, the political will of citizens is essential

The International Day of Democracy comes amid a growing democratic deficit around the world. Core values ​​of democracy such as liberty, human rights and the rule of law are increasingly challenged in the democratic world. Pseudo and illiberal democracies are on the rise.

Vladimir Putin Russia throws opposition leaders in jail, but describes itself as a sovereign democracy. Xi Jinpings China operates a one-party regime, but calls itself a people’s democracy. The essential ingredient of democracy, as the UN emphasizes, are genuine elections by universal suffrage. Democracy is not only a goal or a synonym for adjectives such as sovereign and peoples, but a process by which people change governments by choice. It must be jealously guarded and promoted by the international community, national governments and civil society.

At the root of the debate on democracy is the society of moral men. Renowned American jurist Joseph Story once urged that the constitution of the United States (US), which was raised for immortality, can perish in an hour through the madness, corruption, or neglect of its sole custodians, the people.

Greek philosophers also struggled with the issue of individual morality and social happiness. They regarded the institution of the state as an instrument of the moral and personal development of man.

This quest for the moral man, an enlightened and philosophically mature individual, has given rise to many experiences in the Western world. Plato’s king-philosophers ruled over their subjects in the name of God, but ended up creating dictators such as Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini. But when reason became God, the Bastille was invaded by French citizens in July 1789. The famous French Revolution was unleashed. God has been stripped of His Holiness and reason has taken its place. One God, The People, exclaimed the French revolutionaries, paving the way for the rise of communist ideology and democratic institutions.

India opted for democracy on the eve of independence. There was skepticism in England. Prime Minister Clement Attlee warned Jawaharlal Nehru that India could find itself in the hands of an ambitious authoritarian individual. Yet there was near unanimity in India on democracy. Ignoring the apprehensions of the Attlees, BR Ambedkar reassured the Constituent Assembly that democracies were not new to India. It’s not that India didn’t know about parliaments or parliamentary procedure. A study of Buddhist Bhikshu Sanghas reveals that not only were there parliaments for, the sanghas were nothing but parliaments but the sanghas knew and observed all the rules of parliamentary procedure known to modern times, a- he says.

Deen Dayal Upadhyay, the leader of the Jana Sangh, added that the Vedic Sabhas and Samitis were also organized on the basis of democracy and that many medieval states in India were fully democratic. But he also wanted Indian democracy to be different from that of the West. Democracies by definition are in the majority. They stifle the voice of political minorities. Deen Dayal Upadhyay advocated a form of democracy that harmonizes the majority and the minority. Anyone who has a different opinion from the majority, even if it is a single individual, their point of view should be respected and incorporated into governance, he argued.

The views of Mahatma Gandhis were also similar. For him, democracy meant that the weakest had the same opportunities as the strongest, and majority rule was tantamount to slavery. He advised the Constituent Assembly members not to imitate the British or the Soviets, but to build a democracy on the ideals of Ram Rajya the sovereignty of the people based on pure moral authority.

India was one of the first countries to become democratic after the disastrous World War II, and also the largest. It inspired other newly independent countries to opt for a democratic model. At the end of the last century, the world had experienced a democratic boom. More than 120 countries have become functioning democracies. Countries like the United States had gone out with great enthusiasm to bring democracy to lawless countries like Afghanistan and West Asia.

But the tide seems to be turning. It seems that the era of authoritarians and autocrats is slowly coming back. Julius Caesar invited sculptors to prepare hundreds of his sculptures. Likewise, whenever he stumbled upon a new name, Joseph Stalin’s only question was whether he was a genius. If the answer was yes, the individual would disappear the next day. Such trends are returning in regimes from Asia and Africa to Latin America.

India has, with the dishonorable exception of the 20-month state of emergency in 1975-77, was a shining example of a successful democracy. This was due as much to the attachment of its leaders to democracy as to the popular will that was rooted in it. Plato feared that in the absence of such popular engagement, demagogues would indulge in bogus and boastful words and turn democracies into starting points for tyranny.

It is the unwavering spirit of the Indian people in democratic values ​​and institutions that was responsible for the restoration of democracy in 1977. This political will of the masses is the only guarantee of the survival of democracy, and also a warning for future authoritarians. Leaders should strive to maintain this power, not to undermine it. Ronald Reagan insisted that the greatest leader is not necessarily the one who does the greatest things, but the one who gets people to do the greatest things. Maintaining democracy is such a big thing.

