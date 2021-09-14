Modi will inaugurate new buildings of the Ministry of Defense, a space freed up to make way for the PM’s residence

Text size:

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defense offices that had been operating from the barracks on Dalhousie Road near South Block since independence will finally move to two new office complexes at Africa Avenue and Kasturba Gandhi Marg which will be inaugurated Thursday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi . The space thus freed will be fitted out for the new residence and the new office of the Prime Minister, as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project.

Nearly 7,000 Department of Defense employees, currently working in the Dalhousie Road space, will be phased in to the new office over the next two months.

While the office complex on Africa Avenue is a seven-story space and will house only the Defense Ministry offices, the eight-story office of Kasturba Gandhi Marg in addition to the Defense Ministry offices will also be used to temporarily house offices currently located in Parivahan. Bhawan and Shram Shakti Bhawan until their new offices are ready at the Central Secretariat Complex.

The space of more than 50 acres freed up near the southern block will be used to develop the “executive enclave” of the Central Vista project, which, in addition to the residence of the Prime Minister and the PMO, will also house the office of the Cabinet secretariat, has said a senior official at the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, which runs the Central Vista project.

Together, it will be called the Executive Enclave, the official told ThePrint.

However, it will take some time before work begins on the vacated site to build the PM residence and other offices.

It will take approximately two months for the existing offices to move the stock of locks and the cylinder. After that, the process will start the floating tenders for the project, the selection of bidders, etc. There is still a long way to go before actual construction begins, the official quoted earlier said.

Redesign of Delhi’s electricity corridor

Currently, as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project, work is underway to build a new Parliament and Central Vista Avenue in Rajpath. With the Parliament building expected to be ready by 2022, in time for celebrations for India’s 75th independence anniversary, Central Vista Avenue is expected to be ready before January 26, 2022.

The Central Department of Public Works, the construction wing of the Ministry of Housing, also put out tenders for the construction of three office complexes on the site where the Indira Gandhi National Arts Center was previously located.

CPWD will award the tender shortly, said a source involved with the project.

The Central Vista redevelopment plan, one of the Narendra Modi government’s most ambitious plans to completely overhaul Delhi’s power corridor, will also include new residences for the vice president and 10 new building blocks to accommodate the offices. government, including Shastri Bhavan, Nirman Bhavan, Udyog Bhavan, Krishi Bhavan and Vayu Bhavan.

The first three office buildings of the Central Secretariat complex will stand on the land where the Indira Gandhi National Arts Center previously stood. It is expected to be completed by 2023.

The project will be implemented gradually by the CPWD. Gujarat-based architectural firm Bimal Patels, HCP Designs, won the tender in October 2019 to design the Centra Vista project.

(Edited by Poulomi Banerjee)

