Wombles to champion Boris Johnson’s green message ahead of COP26 climate change summit | Climate News





The Wombles have joined a government campaign to promote an eco-friendly lifestyle ahead of the big climate change talks in Glasgow in November. The Wombles are well-known children’s characters from the 1970s who found creative ways to reduce waste to protect the planet. Eco-Warriors have been “brought out of hibernation” this year with a CGI makeover to spread their message of “local environmentalism” and inspire a new eco-conscious generation. Now they have announced that they will be featured in a series of animated social media shorts as part of the UK government’s Together For Our Planet campaign – designed to promote green living the year the UK hosts COP26, crucial climate discussions that need to take place. held in Glasgow in November. We are delighted to announce that we have joined the #OneStepGreener campaign to encourage us all to do our part for the environment, especially as we approach @ COP26 Later this year. Watch our videos on how to get involved – Grand Uncle Bulgaria pic.twitter.com/606c4TUuqI – The Wombles (@womblesofficial) September 13, 2021 The furry animals will advocate things like greener travel, reducing waste, and stimulating gardens. At COP26, leaders will seek to agree on how to limit global warming to 1.5 ° C, seen as the limit of dangerous global warming. But a statement on the Wombles website said that “beyond all this activity on the world stage, each of us has an important role to play.” A ‘statement’ from the great uncle Bulgaria character said: “We are delighted to support #OneStepGreener. We want to encourage everyone (young and old) to participate and do their part for the environment. “If we all behave like Wombles, we can make a difference to the health of our country and our planet.” Watch the Daily Climate Show at 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday on Sky News, the Sky News website and app, YouTube and Twitter. The show examines how global warming is changing our landscape and highlights solutions to the crisis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/wombles-chosen-as-boris-johnsons-green-ambassadors-to-champion-cop26-climate-change-summit-12407659 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos