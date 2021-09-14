Politics
The corridors of power are moving to new addresses; PM Modi inaugurates
Over the next two months, approximately 7,000 Department of Defense (MoD) employees who work in the Dalhousie Road barracks behind the South Block will travel to new locations. On September 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new office complexes located at Africa Avenue and Kasturba Gandhi Marg.
The 7,000 officers and staff who will be transferred to the new buildings come from 27 different organizations, including the service headquarters, attached offices of the Ministry of Defense and other subordinate offices.
The KG Marg complex has three blocks (A, B & C) and will house 14 ministry offices and has a built-up area of 4.52 lakh sq ft. Africa Avenue Complex has four blocks (A, B, C & D) and will have 13 offices over a built area of 5.08 lakh square feet.
The Dalhousie Road offices have been used for various offices and ancillary services by the Department of Defense since independence and the space to be freed up will be redeveloped as part of the ongoing Central Vista redevelopment project.
Sharing details of the new complexes, sources told Financial Express Online, the design of the buildings ensured that no pre-existing trees were disturbed. These new offices were built at a cost of Rs 775 crores and are fully funded by the Ministry of Defense.
There is provision for multi-level parking for approximately 1,500 vehicles in these complexes which were built by the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the ongoing Central Vista project.
Learn more about the new office complexes
According to the source cited above, the new buildings are environmentally friendly and have a green building environment and will offer good connectivity, modern amenities, banks, canteens, etc. And the total space in these buildings amounts to around 9.60 Lakhs sq ft compared to 9.22 Lakh square feet freed up in various buildings and barracks.
Addition, instead of being located in various old buildings and barracks, with the co-location of these buildings, greater efficiency and better functioning will be ensured. (A, B, E, G, H, J, Block L&M, Plot # 30 and Plot # 108 (E&W) and Jodhpur House). For the Central Vista Development Master Plan offices, 37 acres of land were released (as only 13 acres of land were used for modern office complexes compared to the existing 50 acres).
Learn more about the new complexes
Work on these complexes began around June-July 2020. The total time taken to complete these two buildings took about a year and a half, the source said.
It is a seven-story space on Africa Avenue and only the offices of the Ministry of Defense will go there. The eight-story Kasturba Gandhi Marg complex will also temporarily house the offices of Praivahan Bhawan and Shram Shakti Bhawan. The offices of these two ministries will be at this address until their new offices are ready at the Central Secretariat Complex.
What will happen to the space freed up by the MoD?
The space freed up by the south block will probably be used for the executive enclave of the Central Vista project. The more than 50 acres of land will be used for the Prime Minister’s and PMO’s residence and other offices.
When will work on the freed space begin?
There is still a little time left before the start of the works because the relocation of the current offices will take approximately two months.
How was the project implemented?
A joint coordinating committee was formed by the Ministry of Defense and it was under JS & CAO. This committee coordinated the different stakeholders on their needs, including the allocation of space, common equipment, etc.
Representatives from the Department of Defense Production, Department of Military Affairs, Department of Veterans Welfare (ESW), three departments and Department of Defense R&D were part of the Joint Coordinating Committee.
INS India
Indian Navy INS India located on Dalhousie Road will have a new block. It is one of the main naval establishments located in New Delhi and is responsible for the administrative and logistical coverage of all officers and sailors who are in the naval headquarters as well as other units in Delhi.
