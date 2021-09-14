World takes note of India’s defense-making prowess: PM Modi in Aligarh | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that India was losing its image as a major importer of military equipment and forging an identity as a defense exporter, at a time when the government took several steps to strengthen self-reliance in the key sector as well as harnessing the potential of defense markets globally.

The prime minister said the world has taken note of the country’s advancements in defense manufacturing with locally produced equipment ranging from modern grenades, assault rifles and drones to fighter jets and warships. . The Prime Minister made the comments during a cornerstone laying ceremony for Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

Aligarh, once famous for his locks and locksmith skills (a factor recognized by the Prime Minister during his speech), is one of six nodes in the UP government’s ambitious Defense Industrial Corridor project aimed at boosting the indigenous defense production and the Make in India initiative. The other five nodes in the state are Agra, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Kanpur and Lucknow. In Aligarh node, land has so far been allocated to 19 companies who will invest together 1,245 crores. The Center has also set up a defense corridor in Tamil Nadu.

India is courting foreign partners to invest in defense corridors for co-development and co-production of equipment.

The prime minister said the hundreds of crore rupees invested in the Aligarh node will create thousands of jobs. He said new industries coming to support the manufacturing of small arms, weapons, drones and aerospace-related products would give Aligarh and its neighboring areas a new identity.

Defense industrial corridors will go a long way in creating much-needed manufacturing centers in the country, which will further assist India in moving from an arms importer to an exporter, Air Marshal Anil Chopra said ( ret), Director General of the Center for Air Power Studies.

These corridors, along with other measures taken to build self-reliance, will not only boost the Make in India initiative, but also create an ecosystem that will allow us to strengthen our position as an exporter at scale. global, Chopra said.

The Prime Minister’s comments come at a time when the national defense sector is on the verge of making big leaps in several areas, including fighter jets, helicopters, airborne early warning systems, missiles, drones and other weapons.

State aircraft manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has set a deadline of March 2022 to complete the maiden flight of the LCA (Light Combat Aircraft) Mk-1A. The Ministry of Defense awarded a 48,000 crore contract with HAL for 83 LCA Mk-1A jets for the Indian Air Force (IAF) in February. The first Mk-1A aircraft will be delivered to the Air Force by March 2024, with the rest to join its combat fleet by 2029.

Earlier this month, the Prime Minister-led Cabinet Security Committee (CCS) authorized two large Make in India projects worth 33,000 crores. He authorized the much delayed purchase of 56 C-295 medium transport aircraft to replace the aging fleet of IAF Avro-748 aircraft. Project C-295 is estimated at 22,000 crores.

He also cleared a Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) proposal to develop new early warning and airborne control (AEW & C) aircraft for the IAF using Airbus jets purchased from Air India. This project is estimated at approximately 11,000 crores.

Last week, the IAF installed a Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile System (MRSAM) capable of neutralizing air threats such as enemy fighter jets, missiles, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles at a distance of 70 km. India and Israel jointly developed MRSAM or the Barak 8 air defense system.

Last month, the Indian military accepted delivery of the first batch of multi-mode hand grenades manufactured by a private sector company. The Ministry of Defense signed a contract last October with the private company Economic Explosives Ltd (EEL) based in Nagpur for the supply of one million grenades to the army. These will replace a vintage WWII hand grenade design used by the military.

The government has taken several steps to strengthen self-reliance in the defense sector over the past two years. These include increasing foreign direct investment (FDI) in defense manufacturing, creating a separate budget for the purchase of locally manufactured military equipment, and notifying two lists of 209 defense items that cannot not be imported (ban to be phased in from 2021 to 2025).

Items that cannot be imported include AEW & C systems (early warning and airborne control systems, light fighter jets, missile destroyers, on-board cruise missiles, long-range land attack cruise missiles, airplanes basic training, specified types of helicopters and artillery guns.