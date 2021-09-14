Jokowi wants universities to print excellent and complete students





Jokowi reminded the chancellor not only to educate on campus. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said universities must be able to produce and produce excellent and complete students so that they have a healthy body and mind, as well as a good character and national vision. This was conveyed by Jokowi during a speech at the meeting of the Rector’s Assembly. University The State of Indonesia at the Auditorium of the Faculty of Medicine, Sebelas Maret University, Surakarta City, Monday (9/13). He said, although it is not an easy task for universities, it still needs to be done. “Because if no (reached), take our children everywhere. Again, in good physical health, mental health, good manners, good nationality, “Jokowi said in his remarks recently posted on the channel. Youtube Presidential Secretariat Tuesday (14/9). Therefore, he recalled, the job of the Chancellor and all his staff is not just to teach on campus, much less to teach in classrooms. But we also need to educate students off campus. “On campus, they are taught good manners, off campus there is no one educating them, so they become drug addicts. No, why are we if we can’t access it? On campus, we are taught Pancasila, nationalism, but outside of campus there are those who educate our students to be die-hard extremists, therefore die-hard radicals. lha for what, ”he said. Jokowi then gave an example of the role of the rector and his staff not only on campus. While a student at UGM, students often contracted illnesses together, such as hepatitis and typhoid. “Because of what? The food stalls wash their dishes in buckets, a bucket of water is used from morning until midnight. Give them running water. Our students bring all the illnesses,” Jokowi said. Therefore, he stressed the importance of the role of the rector on and off campus in producing excellent and intact students. “Small things, but it’s useless if people are as smart as anything if they’re not healthy, why? That’s what I said earlier, superior and intact, ”he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republika.co.id/berita/qzfeql377/jokowi-mau-perguruan-tinggi-cetak-mahasiswa-unggul-dan-utuh The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos