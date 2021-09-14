Turkey’s defense industry suffers setback but future looks bright

Turkey’s defense industry has been a rising star in the country’s economy in recent years, attracting established entrepreneurs and novices. Pro-government businessmen, especially those keen to get closer to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have fought fiercely for a place in a sector where the political dividends are as high as they are economic.

Yet a recently released report by the Defense and Aerospace Industry Manufacturers Association (SASAD), widely regarded as the industry’s most reliable and least politically contaminated snapshot, shows that industry growth remains subject to external headwinds and to political risks.

The report, which summarizes the sectors performances in 2020, cites the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for the declines in a range of key industry metrics. The sector’s revenue fell 18.6% to some $ 8.9 billion from $ 10.8 billion in 2019. Foreign sales revenue totaled about $ 2.3 billion, down 26.1% from nearly $ 3.1 billion in 2019. Research and development spending fell 25.7% to $ 1.2 billion from $ 1.6 billion. Last year. Imports also declined, falling 30% to $ 3 billion. In summary, the figures show that the Turkish defense industry contracted by a quarter in 2020 compared to the previous year. The boom in the industry began in 2015, when its turnover was around $ 5 billion. The area doubled its turnover by 2019. Last year’s decline brought the figure back to 2018 levels.

The impact of the pandemic could hardly be disputed, but the report omits another major factor: the sanctions the United States has imposed on Turkey for its purchase of S-400 air defense systems from Russia. Washington withdrew Turkey from the F-35 Joint Combat Program in July 2019 and imposed sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions (CAATSA) Act in December 2020.

The Turkish defense industry is heavily dependent on raw materials and intermediate products from the United States, although sufficient stockslimited the impact of last year’s sanctions. But Ankara is well aware that their impact will make matters worse as stocks continue to run out. This is one of the reasons behind Ankara’s efforts to mend barriers and favor the court with Washington, including its heightened profile in Afghanistan.

Despite the inventory write-off effect, the feud over the S-400s and related sanctions was not without consequences for the Turkish defense industry last year. First, the crisis has increased the risk premium of the sector, discouraging foreign companies from doing business with their Turkish counterparts and foreign lenders from financing Turkish companies. Second, CAATSA sanctions have affected imports of the military and civil aviation sectors from the United States as well as their exports to other countries.

The military and civil aviation sectors, which rely heavily on US-made inputs, contributed approximately $ 2 billion and $ 1.3 billion respectively to the turnover of the Turkish defense industry last year, accounting for 37% of the total.

It should be noted that the value of new orders received by Turkish defense companies also fell last year. They totaled about $ 6.2 billion, down 42% from some $ 10.7 billion in 2019. In terms of technology segments, civil aviation and land systems top the list, followed by military aviation and naval systems.

In relation to turnover, manufacturers in the sector seem to have an activity potential of less than one year, which forces them to concentrate on obtaining new orders, particularly from foreign buyers.

In other words, the Turkish defense industry, which now faces the task of sustaining its development after the initial boom, risks stagnation and possibly further contraction if it fails to expand its markets. foreigners. Boosting exports is the only way to overcome the slowdown of last year and ensure a constant development of the sector in the years to come.

The industry’s heavy dependence on imported inputs remains the fundamental drawback here, as evidenced by the fact that the value of its imports and exports is more or less equal. This means that any effort to increase exports results in increased imports, which is akin to growth on steroids. Such import-dependent growth is undoubtedly subject to political and other risks.

American and European manufacturers top the list of foreign suppliers to the industry, with their share reaching up to 80% in some branches. In the terrestrial systems segment, for example, imports from the United States and Europe accounted for 83% of the $ 451 billion in imports in this category in 2020, according to the report. Similarly, 67% of the $ 624 million in imports for military aviation products came from the United States.

In a sense, the dependence of the Turkish defense industry on American and European suppliers had served as an anchor to keep Turkey in the Western security bloc, whatever the will of the government. ‘Erdogan to look east and open up to Asian markets. Struck by both the pandemic and CAATSA sanctions, Turkish defense companies are already sounding the alarm bells about the depletion of stocks of key inputs. To keep producing, they need raw materials and intermediate products from the United States and Europe. Ankara may be very disturbed by this addiction, but it has almost no chance of shedding it for at least a decade. Erdogan’s recent efforts to reconcile with the United States and other NATO members resonate as recognition of this reality, among other foreign policy issues.

Another worrying sign for Ankara regarding the future of the sector is the decline in research and development spending in Turkey’s defense industry.

Nevertheless, industry players remain optimistic about their outlook despite the 2020 decline. According to a survey referenced in the SASAD report, nearly 79% of business leaders in the sector are optimistic that their businesses will grow and grow. will develop over the next two years. More than 90% say they plan to make new investments to continue growing their business, and nearly 32% envision research and development budgets amounting to more than 10% of the company’s turnover.