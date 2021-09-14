Cabinet takes historic decision to introduce reforms to criminal justice system





The federal cabinet on Tuesday made the historic decision to introduce comprehensive reforms to the country’s outdated and outdated criminal justice system, in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for speedy and inexpensive justice.

Informing the media of the decisions of the Federal Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Justice and Justice Minister Farough Naseem gave Cabinet gave a detailed briefing on the proposed law, adding that these reforms would entirely change the criminal justice system.

Fawad said the reforms would fulfill Prime Minister Imran Khan’s criminal justice system improvement agenda to ensure timely justice.

He said the goal of the reforms would be inexpensive and expeditious justice, in addition to ending delays in trials and obstacles to registering the first information report (FIR).

He said the issue would now be discussed in the Cabinet Committee on Law and Justice and after that it would be implemented.

He said the cabinet rejected the proposal to give one-time 10 percent relief to the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Senate, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, and members of the Senate and Assembly. national in their salaries.

He said the cabinet had also rejected an allowance traditionally given to members of the federal cabinet.

The minister said the move was part of austerity measures taken by the government in power from day one to reduce the burden on the national spectrum.

He said the move was meant to show the nation that people in the halls of power are setting an example for others to save the national kitty.

He said the Prime Minister’s House had made significant savings in spending as part of the Prime Minister’s authority campaign and the National Assembly secretariat reimbursed the government 1.54 billion rupees.

The firm, he said, was told that it had authorized the Federal Board of Revenue to hire services to make its data more secure following a cyberattack on August 14 of this year.

Fawad said hackers attacked the Federal Board of Revenue’s website, but most of its data remained secure and an operational emergency was declared to secure its data.

He said the cabinet was informed that this year around one million cyberattacks were committed on Pakistani websites which were foiled by the National Telecom Company. He was informed that a comprehensive cybersecurity framework was in place and was being further strengthened.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the Ministry of Science and Technology informed the cabinet about the process of electronic voting machines and voting rights of overseas Pakistanis.

The minister said the Ministry of Information Technology will launch 5G technology in the country from next year, in which several companies have already expressed interest.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan called on Pakistan Telecommunications Authority to ensure good telecommunications services in all parts of the country so that everyone can benefit from the revolution in the industry.

The minister said the cabinet approved the establishment of the Quaid-e-Azam Foundation.

He said the prime minister had expressed disappointment at the delay in purchasing wheat despite his clear instructions for an early supply. He said the Punjab province had received guidelines for the immediate release of wheat, which he said would help to gradually reduce the price of wheat and flour in the market.

On a proposal from the tariff policy council, the cabinet approved reducing additional tariffs on auto parts from seven to two percent to promote local vehicle production.

He said the additional tariffs on heavy-duty vehicles had also been reduced from seven to two percent. In addition, he said that the prices of cars 1000cc and smaller would fall after the removal of additional duties on their equipment.

