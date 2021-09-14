Boris Johnson has ‘consciously undermined decentralization’ which could impact Scotland’s future financial regulation, MSPs said





Ray Perman, a fellow of the Royal Society and financial expert, told the Holyroods finance committee that major UK government funds had deteriorated intergovernmental relations ahead of further negotiations over Scotland’s financial settlement with Westminster. It comes as ministers are set to resume negotiations on how the UK government calculates funding provided to the Scottish government, originally agreed in 2016. Register now to our newsletter Policy Register now to our newsletter Policy However, Mr Perman warned that talks would not start on a good basis due to decisions by Boris Johnson’s administrations to bypass decentralized governments and spend directly in Scotland. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.65%"/> The UK government has come under fire for trying to undermine decentralization. Two key pillars of the Tories’ charm offensive on Scottish voters include the Shared Prosperity Fund which will replace EU funds after Brexit and the Leveling Up Fund have been cited as contributing to the deterioration of relations. Mr Perman said: We believe there are a number of things that could be done to improve the situation in Scotland, not necessarily to the detriment of any other part of the UK, but that the relationship between the decentralized governments in general, not just in Scotland, and the UK government has deteriorated. “It seems to us that there is a conscious political decision to undermine the decentralization regulation by intervening directly especially in Scotland, but I think in other decentralized nations as well. “We list some of them and have seen another since then with the NIC [National Insurance Contributions] to augment. “This is not a good basis for starting negotiations which will depend on mutual concessions on both sides and goodwill on both sides. “It is incumbent on the UK government to do something about this, but Scotland could also help by raising these points constructively and seeing if there is a way to get back to a more stable base. Following a series of questions from SNP MSP John Mason, who asked whether simplifying the tax framework would mean it would be less fair, Mr Perman added that it is relationships and political decisions that determine the effectiveness of the tax system. financial regulations. He said: Over the past year, a number of things have been done regardless of the financial framework. “More money has been pumped into the Scottish economy to deal with the pandemic and it has kind of been incorporated into the fiscal framework It is really the political relationship that is important, in fixing the political relationship between the Scottish government and the British government or between the decentralized administrations and the British government, because in the end it is the policy that counts rather than the various clauses. and calculations within the budgetary framework. David Eiser, senior economics researcher at the Fraser of Allander Institute agrees. He told MPs: The issue of intergovernmental relations is really important and there is no doubt that these relations appear to have deteriorated recently and this is going to pose and poses a number of challenges when it comes to renegotiating the framework. tax, but also the procedures for replacing funds inherited from the EU. A message from the editor: Thank you for reading this article. We depend on your support more than ever, as the change in consumption habits caused by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers. If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.

