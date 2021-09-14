Minorities “100% secure” under Prime Minister Modi Govt, says HMC chief Iqbal Singh Lalpura





Minorities are “100% safe” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government and the account that hate incidents have increased during the current waiver is “false,” the chairman of the National Commission for Minorities said on Tuesday, Iqbal Singh Lalpura. Lalpura, who took over the chairmanship of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) last week, said his priority would be to dispel the “false narratives” that fuel insecurity among minorities. His remarks come amid fierce criticism of the government by opposition parties, including Congress, and several members of civil society who argued that hate incidents targeting minorities had increased under BJP-led rule in the past. Center. There have also been reports of incidents of collective violence recently in various parts of the country with victims belonging to a minority community, including a Muslim junkyard who was allegedly threatened and forced to sing ‘Jai Shri Ram’ by two men at a village in Ujjain district in Madhya Pradesh. Lalpura claimed that looking at the statistics, the numbers have now dropped when it comes to incidents such as riots, murders and lynchings. “Look at the past, we used to hear about riots in Aligarh when the BJP government was not there. We have heard of riots elsewhere as well when the BJP government was not there. the statistics, the numbers have gone down – (be it) riots, murders, lynchings, “Lapura told PTI in an interview. “But cases have happened and cases are happening and that is why we need the National Commission for Minorities,” said the former IPS officer. Regarding the report that hate incidents have increased, Lapura said it was a “false story”. Asked about the situation of minorities in India under Prime Minister Modi’s government, he said they were “100% secure”. Lapura said that as the president of the NCM his priority would be to defend the interests of minorities and to ensure that no injustice is done. “At the same time, I have to see that false stories are not being created. We are all Indians and we must work to ensure the development of the country, the security of all and that everyone gets justice, “he said. “We will try to resolve any issues that come our way,” added the head of the NCM. He said he will meet as many people as possible, try to resolve their issues and find out why some of them are not safe. “If there is a feeling of insecurity, it needs to be addressed. First of all we are Indian, we are here by choice and we have to work for the development of the country. No one, whatever their religion, should be harassed for their religion, ”Lalpura said. Recognizing that there was a part of society that lacked security, Lalpura insisted on justice for all and said, if necessary, that he would visit the place where any injustice took place. “No one is allowed to take justice into their own hands,” the NCM chief said, adding that “we need to investigate every case and see who is at fault.” Lalpura said problems worsened when no action was taken even after the problem was revealed and said immediate action should be taken on all complaints. Asked about the problem of the farmers and the Sikh community targeted by certain sections because of the protests against the agricultural laws, the leader of the NCM, practically supporting the laws, said the Center had to intervene because the states had not developed industry and means of selling products. “States should have created the infrastructure so that the Center does not have to. Why states haven’t done it all these years, why the Center needs to step in, why farmers are committing suicide, these are the questions states need to answer, ”he said. When asked who was spreading false stories, Lapura said: “I came as an ordinary man and with my experience I understand what is going on all around, but since I am now running a commission I should refrain from making such comments. Everything is in front of the public, they know it. “ The NCM chief also said there should be no forced or inducement conversions. Lalpura is the second Sikh to head the statutory commission after S Tarlochan Singh, who headed the commission between 2003 and 2006. Lalpura, who was a spokesperson for the BJP and is from Punjab, is the author of several books on Sikh philosophy and history. He has also won several awards such as the President’s Police Medal, Police Meritorious Service Medal, Shiromani Sikh Sahitkar Award, and Sikh Scholar Award. Asked about the hatred conveyed on social media, Lapura said everyone should refrain from raising any slogan or word that goes against India’s unity and integrity. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

