House of Representatives Commission III to question national police chief on citizens arrested for disseminating posters in Jokowi





Tribunnews.com reporter, Chaerul Umam TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – Committee III of the House of Representatives referred to the arrest of a number of residents who displayed posters criticizing President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Indonesian House of Representatives Commission III deputy Adies Kadir confirmed that his commission would question the national police chief on the arrests, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo. “That’s why we have to ask the police what the problem is. The police will not arrest them immediately or anything. So later we will ask the chief of the national police,” Adies told the parliament complex. , Jakarta, Tuesday (9/14/2021). Previously, a number of students from Universitas Sebelas Maret University (UNS) in Surakarta, had been arrested by police for wanting to display a poster when President Joko Widodo paid a working visit to the university. , Monday, September 13, 2021. A week earlier, a Blitar man was also arrested when Jokowi paid a working visit to Blitar City on August 7, 2021. Read also : Jokowi signs presidential decree number 82 of 2021, Minister of Religion: impetus for the world of Islamic boarding schools The man was arrested for displaying a poster as the car carrying Jokowi drove past to visit Bung Karno’s grave. The poster reads “Pak Jokowi helps farmers buy maize at fair prices”. However, the police did not arrest the residents. Read also : PKB: PAN must not pressure and force President Jokowi to reshuffle his cabinet Police said the residents were then sent home. “If these cases are criminal, then it is a general crime, we must first ask the person investigating them. Whether there are things that have been violated or not, we will take Commission III in meeting of ‘hearing, Chief of Police on this, in Blitar, yes, ”Adies said.

