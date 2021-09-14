Is Trump running in 2024? Key allies Roger Stone and Jason Miller say yes





While it looks like Donald Trump is likely to extend his 2024 decision for as long as possible, as he was the reality TV host, close allies and advisers to the twice-indicted former president are reporting increasingly that Trump is considering stepping back into the ring and running for president a third time even at the risk of losing the popular vote three consecutive elections.

Last Thursday, Roger Stone, a veteran GOP agent and Trump confidant, told far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones that his “communications” with the former president suggested he would run in 2024. “Until then recently, I wasn’t sure the president was going to show up, “Pierre said. “I have now not only come to the opinion that he should run, I think it is essential for the country. Based on my communications with him, I now think he will be a candidate.”

“I believe he went through that Rubicon in his mind,” Stone added. “I think it proved he was heading to Iowa and Georgia, two of the first contests and I’m on board.”

Likewise, in a recent interview with Cheddar News, former Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller said Trump was “definitely” in the race to return to the Oval Office, placing the odds of a 2024 campaign at “Somewhere between 99 and 100 percent”.

“He didn’t say the magic words to me, but if you talk to him for a few minutes, it’s pretty clear he’s running,” Miller added.

Trump himself has said very little about a possible campaign, at least since his false claim that it would be “illegal” to announce whether or not he is considering running. An anonymous source described as close to Trump told Vanity Fair that the ex-president is likely to tease the idea of ​​a 2024 until the last possible minute. “the source said.

Stone did not return Salon’s request for comment regarding his conversations with Trump.

Last week, Trump told Fox News host Greg Gutfeld that his eventual decision on a 2024 campaign will make people “very happy.” Given his admittedly self-centered worldview, it’s hard to see this as anything other than a thinly veiled ad that he presents himself. “I think you will be very happy. I would say two or three years ago you might not have been so happy, but now I think you would be happy,” Trump said. “I will make a decision in the not too distant future.”

You can watch the Stone segment below, via YouTube:

