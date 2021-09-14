Why is everyone so afraid of Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” doctrine?

Chinese President Xi Jinpings announced that China must ensure that wealth is distributed more evenly across the country, a policy known as common prosperity has been, to a large extent, negatively received internationally.

Xi’s intention to regulate excessively high incomes and encourage high-income people and businesses to re-enter society may seem normal in many countries, but the common prosperity policy has, according to some publications, brought down luxury stocks and caused angst among the Chinese elite. It has been described as part of a regulatory attack that risks slowing economic growth and making financial markets more volatile. The word repression has seen many outings.

Never mind that these new regulations include one that parents elsewhere may envy: Chinese children are now banned from playing video games online for more than three hours a week. It is clear that some see common prosperity as yet another example of Mr. M.’s exercise of authority. It is something that those who are hawkish on China will always describe negatively.

So it was refreshing to hear the managing director of Southeast Asia’s largest bank, Singapore-based DBS, take a different perspective last weekend. We have created huge pools of inequality, Piyush Gupta said at an event hosted by the non-profit United Women Singapore on Saturday. The emphasis on common prosperity, the way you take care of the bottom of the pyramid, that’s not a bad thing. Now is the right time for that, he said.

Whether it’s the European Green Fund, Mr. Xi’s common prosperity agenda, or our own focus on the social safety net for the poorest 20%, these are the right things to do for sustainable growth. long-term.

At some level, these should be obvious statements. Huge social inequalities are not sustainable. They are not seen to be fair and weaken the bonds of cohesion and community as conceded by a right-wing government, the Conservative administration of Boris Johnson in the UK, with its upgrade program. They lead to a smaller income base because the wealthy are always better informed on how to avoid paying taxes. And they pose a long-term threat to any party that seeks to maintain power, whether it is the Chinese Communist Party or others of any affiliation.

But it seems particularly fitting that he is the head of a Singaporean institution to defend the common prosperity policy, which free market worshipers dislike because it supposedly interferes too much with magic. of wealth creation. Because modern Singapore has never been the free market paradise some assume.

She is rightly known for the miracle of growth that drove the city-state from the Third World to the First, as the second volume of memoir by longtime leader Lee Kuan Yews puts it. For three heady months in the 1960s, a new factory was opening every day, writes Jeevan Vasagar in his new book Lion City: Singapore and the invention of modern Asia.

Chinese cities have experienced unprecedented economic growth, but equitable income distribution has become a challenge. Reuters

The fact that huge social inequalities are not sustainable should be obvious

None of this happened by chance. Yes, the government has made sure to create a very attractive environment for outside investors. But she also stepped in to create many companies herself, including, in 1968, DBS Bank.

If the country Mr. Lee ruled from 1959 to 1990 (he was a minister until 2011) was a wealthy, secure and disciplined artificial society, as Mr. Vasagar puts it, it is in part because the government has everything micromanaged and actively seized every opportunity to build a harmonious and prosperous state, so much so that in the 1960s a man from Singapore to Hong Kong described part of his mission as hanging out around the airport to intercept people. representatives of American companies going to Japan or Taiwan, and persuading them to make a small detour through Singapore.

There was and still is almost no aspect of life that Singaporean authorities are afraid to impose themselves on, even where its citizens live. About 80 percent of the population resides in public housing, a hallmark of an incredibly militant state, but you can’t live anywhere you want. All apartment blocks have ethnic quotas; so if there are too many Chinese, Malaysian, Indian or other households in the tower of your choice, you will have to look elsewhere. This is to ensure that members of different races have regular contact with each other and do not split into enclaves.

What Western country would dare to take such a firm stand on what is, after all, a very important personal choice? Distant Singapore admirers sometimes see material success and forget or never knew that the ruling People’s Action Party was a member of the Socialist International until 1976. Regulation and intervention are second nature to Singaporean leaders. Yet the state manages to boast of having one of the highest GDP per capita in the world.

All of this is highly relevant to Mr. Xi’s political news series, as the Singapore example has been closely scrutinized by China since the late 1970s. The question of whether this happened in a A small island state can be replicated in a country of 1.4 billion people is another question. But there is no doubt that Beijing would be pleased with similar stability, growth, cohesion, academic record and political continuity as Singapore has enjoyed.

Thus, common prosperity should only be feared by plutocrats who got away with not making a fair contribution to society. There may be reasons some might not want to live in an authoritarian China or semi-authoritarian Singapore. The fact that the governments of both countries are taking action to tackle social inequalities is not one of them, however.

Update: September 14, 2021, 2:00 p.m.

