Turkey says it lacks capacity to handle new influx of refugees





ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkey lacks the capacity to cope with a possible new wave of refugees from Afghanistan, the Turkish president told German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in a phone call on Tuesday. During the call, Recep Tayyip Erdogan also said that Germany and other countries in the European Union should provide assistance to Afghanistan’s neighbors to help them bear the burden of Afghan migration, according to a statement from the Turkish leadership office. Turkey, which already hosts the world’s largest refugee population, including 3.7 million Syrians, is worried about a potential influx of refugees fleeing the Taliban. Anti-migrant sentiment has been high in Turkey as it grapples with economic problems, including high unemployment, which have been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. President Erdogan stressed that Turkey lacks the capacity to deal with a new migratory burden, according to a statement from the presidential communications office. Erdogan added that no one wanted to relive an experience similar to the wave of Syrian refugees of 2015, when hundreds of thousands of people reached the Greek islands by boat from the neighboring Turkish coast, en route to seek asylum in countries more prosperous EU. In 2016, Turkey and the EU signed an agreement for Ankara to stem the flow of migrants to Europe, in exchange for visa-free travel for Turkish citizens and substantial financial support from the EU. Erdogan told the German president that the EU should quickly take action to ensure the implementation of the agreement by relaunching Turkey’s accession negotiations, updating the customs union with Ankara and granting visa-free travel to Turkish citizens, according to the statement. There has been no statement on the call from the office of the German president, whose duties are largely ceremonial. ___ To learn more about AP’s coverage of migration issues, visit https://apnews.com/hub/migration

