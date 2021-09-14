In Aligarh, PM Modi talks about a Muslim vendor who visited his village every 3 months | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned on Tuesday a Muslim locksmith from Aligarh who visited his village in Gujarats Vadnagar every three months. Addressing a rally in Aligarh, Prime Minister Modi said he remembers the vendor wearing a black jacket vividly doing business in nearby villages and having a good relationship with his father, Damodardas Modi. When he came, he would stay in the village for two to four days. He also did business in the surrounding villages. He left the money he collected from other traders to my father. My father kept his money. When he left the village, he took his money with him, he recalls. Telling the story of the Muslim vendor, the prime minister said villagers in Gujarat know Sitapur and Aligarh for different reasons. While Sitapur was known for its eye specialists, villagers remembered Aligarh because of the vendor and his locks, he added. “But friends, the Aligarh who ensured the security of houses and shops through its locks, the same Aligarh will secure the Indian borders in this 21st century,” he said, referring to the Aligarh node of the industrial corridor of UP defense. Prime Minister Modi was in Aligarh to lay the foundation stone for Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University. To be installed on more than 92 acres of land, the university will provide affiliation to 395 colleges in Aligarh Division. The government of Uttar Pradesh named the university in honor of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh – a freedom fighter, educator and social reformer. The move is politically seen as part of the BJP’s attempt to win over the Jat community, as a section of Jats is seen as aggrieved by the ruling party over the farmers’ issues. Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh not only fought for India’s freedom, but also played an active role in building the foundations for India’s future development, Prime Minister Modi told the assembly.

