Beijing [China], Sept. 14 (ANI): China has long been strengthening its security ties with African countries as part of its broader strategy to strengthen its presence on the African continent, according to a press report.

Beijing has increased its engagement with Africa to secure its financial interests and gain a strategic sphere of influence for a greater role on the continent. The influence over African nations will benefit China as it aims to galvanize the support of African countries in multilateral forums to secure larger positions as well as their votes when needed, The Times of Israel said on Tuesday. .

In 2018, after President Xi Jinping announced several new measures at the China-Africa Cooperation Forum, military engagements between Beijing and Africa began to expand.

Beijing has also created the China-Africa Forum for Peace and Security to conduct exchanges in the military field. It aims to strengthen peacekeeping capacities in Africa, expand the training of military personnel and globally strengthen defense commitments with African countries.

China has also earmarked a military assistance budget of $ 100 million for the African Standby Force (ASF) and the African Immediate Crisis Response Capability (ACIRC) over a five-year period. For the African Union, the communist regime is the biggest financial and military contributor.

Chinese security systems have also established a China-Africa Peace and Security Fund dedicated to strengthening cooperation security, peacekeeping and internal security, offering security assistance programs on the whole continent.

Beijing is channeling funds from the United Nations Peace and Development Trust Fund (with a budget of around US $ 200 million) to peace and development initiatives in Africa. In 2018, China also provided $ 25 million for military materiel to the AU logistics base in Yaoundé, Cameroon, $ 20 million for military assistance to the Joint Multinational Force (MNJTF) and the Mission of the African Union in Somalia (AMISOM), according to the Times. from Israel.

The following year, China provided US $ 45 million to the G5-Sahel joint force and in addition, China will provide military assistance worth US $ 20 million per year to the AU to strengthen its ability to respond quickly in times of crisis, The Times of Israel reported.

The communist regime is also involved in joint exercises, military training and the like with African countries.

China’s growing influence in Africa is often synergistic with a strong Turkish role and criminal ties to Iran-backed Hezbollah, and the consolidation of the China-Turkey-Pakistan-Iran and Qatar alliance will only succeed. increase the threat in this region to democracy, according to the Times of Israel. (ANI)

