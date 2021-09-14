Sindh frees 40 million rupees for treatment of Umer Sharifs abroad





KARACHI The government of Sindh announced on Tuesday to release funds in the amount of Rs40 million for veteran comedian Umer Sharif, who is seriously ill, for air ambulance and medical treatment costs.

The provincial government’s announcement comes days after the high-profile artists posted a video message, asking for help from Prime Minister Imran Khan to quickly organize his treatment abroad.

Later, Federal Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain visited the sick actor in hospital and announced the formation of a medical board to make a decision about his treatment abroad, stating that cardiac treatment facilities are available in Pakistan.

On Monday, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Shahbaz Gill announced that the government had sent documents for the Sharif visa to the United States Embassy.

Previously, Umer Sharif, who suffered from an undisclosed illness, asked for the government’s help in seeking treatment abroad in a video made for local media. Thursday evening, the video was released. According to Shahbaz Gill, the spokesman for the Pakistani prime minister, the prime minister took note of Sharif’s plea.

In a pre-recorded statement, the famous comedian said he had no treatment options for his illness in Pakistan and believed Prime Minister Imran Khan would help him.

Sharif, who looked visibly ill, said: My doctors told me that for better treatment I will have to go abroad. I believe I helped Imran Khan as much as I could with the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital.

The comedian added: Doctors tell me I can get the best treatment in America. I, Umer Sharif, now address Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Sahab. Whenever you called me for something, I have always been there for you, which is why I believe you will be there for me as well.

Host Waseem Badami stressed that Sharif needed help with technical issues that hindered travel due to Covid-19. He reiterated that Sharif did not need government help and the comedian was self-sufficient.

Sharifs’ doctors, according to Badami, have advised him to travel to the United States, Germany or Saudi Arabia within the next 15-20 days, for which the comedian will need government assistance.

The video message was followed by a chat between the presenter and Gill, who expressed his sadness after seeing Sharif in such a state and assured the comedian that every effort would be made to ensure he received the care. which he needs.

The PM assistant shared: The video filled my heart with sorrow because Umer Sharif always made us laugh and we always saw him laugh, cheat and spread happiness. I pray that God will give him health.

Gill added that he would personally inform the prime minister of the health of the Sharifs.

