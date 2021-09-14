Turkey resists pressure to welcome Afghan refugees, calls for global response | Voice of America





ISTANBUL – Turkey calls for collective international action to address the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. The appeal comes as Turkey, which already hosts the largest number of refugees in the world, warns it cannot take more. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, speaking to a high-level UN meeting on Afghanistan on Monday, warned that with millions of Afghans displaced and facing a humanitarian crisis, now is the time to ‘collective action. A humanitarian and security crisis in Afghanistan would have direct implications around the world. So, we should take collective action now. Turkish leaders fear an Afghan exodus across its territory as refugees flee Afghanistan and head to Europe. Last week, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi paid a four-day visit to Turkey and praised the country for hosting nearly four million refugees who fled the Syrian civil war. As part of an agreement with the European Union, Turkey is receiving billions of dollars in aid to welcome the Syrians. Some EU leaders are already suggesting the deal be extended to Afghans, saying refugees should be accommodated in places closest to their place of origin. But Turkey’s main opposition party, the CHP, strongly criticizes the government’s refugee policy. “This is a record of serious mismanagement. It was simply a transactional relationship between Turkey and the European Union,” said Unal Cevikoz, deputy of the CHP. “And they just wanted to stop the flow of refugees by giving financial aid to Turkey. A majority of the Turkish people believe that the burden-sharing is not fairly distributed within the international community, and we also fear that the same mismanagement continues in the case of Afghanistan. Senior EU officials visited Ankara last week to discuss the refugee deal with Turkey. Ankara insists it can no longer take in refugees and calls on the EU to share the burden. Some analysts say Ankara needs the money from Europe, but international relations expert Sol Ozel says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will need more than monetary incentives to convince his people. “He will have to show the country something more than money, and that is visa liberalization, which I don’t think [think]the Europeans are able to hold on, ”Ozel said. Visa-free travel for Turks in the European Union was part of the original Syrian refugee deal, but so far it has been blocked by some EU members. As Erdogans ratings languish at record highs in opinion polls and the same polls indicate strong public opposition to welcoming Afghan refugees, analysts predict that any new EU agreement on the refugees with Turkey will be difficult and fraught with political risks for the Turkish leader.

