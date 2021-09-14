As tensions rise, CCP propaganda at full speed against Taiwan

As China escalates its gray area war against Taiwan, it is also increasing propaganda. Newspapers run by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) like XinhuaNet, China daily and World time confidently express China’s claim to Taiwan, claim that the United States will not save the island, and declare that China is ready to go to war over Taiwan.

From the point of view of the party and its media, Taiwan is one of China’s top priorities and the island is part of China. Chinese President Xi Jinping said that “resolving the Taiwan question and achieving the full reunification of China is a historic mission and an unwavering commitment of the [CCP],” according to China daily. “There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory,” said Hua Chunying, spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, according to a statement. XinhuaNet article. A World time the editorial called the island “China’s Taiwan Province”.

And since the CCP believes Taiwan is part of China, it considers formal reunification inevitable. Quoting “a mainland official and Taiwan business experts”, China daily asserted that “the complete reunification of mainland China and Taiwan is an inevitable requirement for the rejuvenation of the country in the new era.” Another China daily article stated that “China’s reunification is unstoppable and therefore just a matter of time.

The CCP is also trying to demoralize the Taiwanese people by claiming that their strategic partnership with the United States is worthless. Taiwan is just a “chess piece [that] can be abandoned at any time “by the United States, according to China daily. Using a similar analogy, a World time The article compared the current ruling party in Taiwan to “strategic US pawns” that could “bear the bitter fruits of war.” According to another World time article, “Taiwan’s so-called alliance with the United States is nothing but an empty promise. “Those with a clear mind should understand that residents of Taiwan cannot rely on the United States,” said Jin Canrong, associate dean of the School of International Studies at Renmin University of China, according to World time. The editors of World time also said “we want to warn the secessionists on the island of Taiwan: do not swim in the sputum [U.S. president Joe] Biden spits carelessly. “

The CCP media specifically points out that Taiwan cannot rely on the United States to save it militarily from China. World time asserts that “once a war breaks out in the strait, the island’s defense will collapse within hours and the US military will not come to the aid.” According to China daily, “Even with American arms, these ‘Taiwan independence’ forces should not delude themselves that they have a chance to separate the island from China. In fact, they should sober up the fact that US arms sales are nothing more than an invitation to humiliate themselves and endanger Taiwan. “

Chinese media also contain many indications that Beijing is ready to go to war with Taiwan. Sometimes the threat of war is clearly stated. Bao Chengke, professor at the Institute for East Asian Studies in Shanghai, noted that “the continent will resolutely crush [Taiwan] by any means whatsoever, including force “, according to China daily. A World time The editorial said the presence of US troops in Taiwan “amounts to a military invasion and occupation of the Chinese province of Taiwan.” He added that “all-out war across the Taiwan Strait will quickly erupt, and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army will eliminate American forces, liberate the island of Taiwan and settle the Taiwan question once and for all.”

Other times, the use of force is barely veiled behind language that China will use “all necessary measures.” Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, declared that “we have the right to take whatever measures are necessary to prevent” Taiwan from defending itself. According to another China daily article, “The Chinese military recently made it clear that it would be on high alert and take all necessary measures to thwart any attempt by those seeking Taiwan independence.”

Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the PLA’s Eastern Theater Command, said his command is “capable of crushing any secessionist activity of ‘Taiwan independence’ and resolutely safeguarding[ing] national sovereignty and territorial integrity ”, according to World time.

Regarding the differences between the United States and China over Taiwan, the editors of World time demand:

Is Biden ready for this? Is the management team he leads ready? Is US military might in the West Pacific large enough to cope with the incoming waves? Have they ever estimated how many American soldiers will die if a war breaks out? Have they ever thought about what it means for the United States to fight with a nuclear power for the fundamental interests of the other side?

Great uncertainty hangs over the Taiwan Strait. But Chinese state media show that the mainland is fully prepared for the conflict with Taiwan.

Steve Postal has previously appeared in the American Spectator, American Thinker, Christian Post, Dark Wire / SaraaCarter.com, Federalist, Israel National News, Times of Israel, and Washington Post. He has also been a featured commentator on Rose Unplugged, WJAS Talk Radio 1320 AM (Pittsburgh, PA). His Twitter handle is @HebraicMosaic, and he can be reached at [email protected]

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author.