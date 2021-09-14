Donald Trump now backs conspiracy theorist to lead ARIZONA ELECTION





“It is my great honor to support a true warrior, Representative Mark Finchem of the Great State of Arizona for the post of Secretary of State,” Trump wrote in a statement from his Save America PAC. “He is a patriot who fought for our country from his earliest days in government. Mark was ready to say what few others had the courage to say. In addition to his incredibly powerful position on voter fraud massive campaign that took place in the 2020 Presidential Scam, he’s strong on crime, borders, our currently beleaguered Second Amendment, and loves our military and veterinarians. “

As you probably understood from this statement, Finchem supports the “Big Lie” — the debunked notion that the 2020 election was somehow stolen from Trump. But Finchem does a LOT more than support the Big Lie.

As the Arizona Republic notes, Finchem was not only in Washington for the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally, but also described the U.S. Capitol uprising that followed the rally as “what happens when the people feel they have been ignored, and Congress refuses to recognize widespread fraud. ” There have been allegations that Finchem was part of the mob that stormed the Capitol, but he has denied them – although he refuses to release his texts and other communications from that day.

And Finchem has been one of the strongest supporters of the still-ongoing ballot audit in Maricopa County, which encompasses Phoenix. In fact, Finchem even found a way to cash in on the deeply flawed audit, selling t-shirts labeled “#ProveIt”.

“I’m running the #ProveIt campaign right now,” Finchem tweeted in explanation in July. “I’m fed up with liberal officials and the media enlightening us with mock election attacks – but they’re doing all they can to STOP our forensic audits and our efforts to uncover the truth.”

I’m running the #ProveIt campaign right now. I’m sick of Liberal officials and the media lighting us up with fictitious attacks on elections – but they’re doing all they can to STOP our forensic audits and our efforts to uncover the truth. pic.twitter.com/n46BEONYTR

– Mark Finchem for AZ Secretary of State (@RealMarkFinchem) July 20, 2021

And Finchem’s quackery extends far beyond the Big Lie and its Arizona tendrils.

Finchem is also expected to be a speaker at the “Patriot Double Down,” a QAnon rally in Las Vegas next month. You know QAnon, the conspiracy group that believes, among other things, that pedophiles have infiltrated the most senior positions in the US government and will be discovered and jailed before Donald Trump’s term ends … oh wait. In July, CNN noted that Finchem “has repeated conspiracy theories on conservative marginal media and at least one prominent podcast known to support QAnon,” and quotes it as saying:

“We have a serious problem in this nation. There are a lot of people involved in a pedophile ring in the distribution of children … And, unfortunately, there are a whole bunch of elected officials involved in this. ”

He is, yes, he is the person who the former President of the United States said should be in charge of the Arizona election. This is the man Trump called a “true warrior” and “patriot” on Monday who tells you everything you need to know about the distorted reality of the former president.

Because Trump remains the undisputed leader of the Republican Party, Finchem’s odds of victory have skyrocketed thanks to the endorsement. “Thank you, President Trump for your support,” he tweeted. “You are leading the way in restoring electoral integrity. I am truly honored to be recognized for the hard work I have done and will continue to do to restore the integrity of our elections. “

If the idea that someone with Finchem’s conspiratorial beliefs is in charge of the critical state electoral process, you don’t care. This is how confidence in the American elections is eroded. And if and when that happens, we will be in a country that is literally unrecognizable.

