



Charlotte Johnson Wahl, mother of the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson , died at the age of 79 as a result of Parkinson’s disease. Johnson Wahl, born Fawcett, died “suddenly and peacefully” on Monday at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, west London, according to an announcement in The Times Tuesday. In addition to the British Prime Minister, Johnson Wahl had three other children – Rachel, Leo and Joseph – reads the ad, with the names of 13 grandchildren listed. “I am extremely saddened by the sudden death of Charlotte,” Nell Butler, responsible for cataloging Johnson Wahl’s works and her 2015 retrospective, said in a statement to CNN on Tuesday. Johnson Wahl painted “Patients” in 1974. Credit: CJW “Johnson Wahl was a tremendous talent who continued to draw and paint almost to the end,” the statement continued. “She was pushed to put things on paper. It was a language for her, a way of communicating the emotions and the color inside her head.” Butler praised Johnson Wahl’s “indomitable spirit” and said she “never complained, despite the burden of Parkinson’s disease and the indignities of old age.” Born in 1942, Johnson Wahl studied English Literature at Oxford University before becoming a painter, according to his site “What am I doing here” dates from 1975. Credit: CJW She had sold-out exhibitions at Maudsley Hospital in South London in 1974, in Brussels in the late 1970s and at the Gavin Graham Gallery in London in 2004, the site reads. She also had a successful retrospective at the Mall Galleries in London in 2015. “Powerful, personal and deeply moving, the exhibition presents a collection of breathtaking paintings that tell the story of Johnson Wahl’s eventful life” said the galleries of the mall . “They paint the picture of marriage, motherhood and nervous breakdown – followed by early-onset Parkinson’s disease.” “Chrysler Building”, 1993. Credit: CJW Parkinson’s disease is a “progressive disorder of the nervous system,” according to the Mayo Clinic, which primarily affects the patient’s movements. It often starts with a small tremor in the hand or muscle stiffness and gets worse over time. Patients often have difficulty walking and speaking. Symptoms include slowness of movement, loss of balance, and slurred speech. Despite her illness, she still painted every day, according to her website. The prime minister’s office declined to comment on personal matters when contacted by CNN. “Alexandre (Boris) in the tree”, 1966. Credit: CJW Keir Starmer, leader of the UK opposition Labor Party, tweeted his condolences on Tuesday. “I am very sorry to hear of the loss of the Prime Minister,” Starmer wrote. “My condolences to him and his family.” Caroline Rassell, managing director of the Parkinson’s UK charity, said Johnson Wahl’s passing was a sad day for the Parkinson’s community. “In addition to being a valued member of our Kensington and Chelsea support group, Charlotte was also an active activist,” Rassell said in a statement to CNN. “She happily and generously used her voice and influence to support our campaigns, while raising awareness of the disease by talking about her experience.”

