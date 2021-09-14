Pakistan will recognize Taliban government if it delivers on human rights commitments, envoy to US says – world





Pakistan is monitoring the ability of the new Taliban government in Afghanistan to keep its commitments and promises to respect the human rights it has made to the international community before granting it recognition, said Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States , Asad Majeed Khan.

That the Taliban actually honor these (commitments) is their call, the Pakistani envoy said in an interview with the Washington Diplomat.

But we basically set our expectations, which is that we want everyone’s rights to be respected, he said when asked under what conditions Pakistan would recognize the Taliban government.

We want Afghan territory not to be used against any other country, including Pakistan. We want human rights and women’s rights to be preserved.

At the same time, Ambassador Khan said Pakistan believes that instead of making give and take on these issues, what is really important right now is to avoid a humanitarian crisis.

What was really important at the moment was not to let things fall apart, he said, clearly adding that there is a new reality, which is a government under the Taliban.

The international community must make a choice: between getting involved and that does not necessarily mean recognition and abandonment.

Responding to a question about relations between Pakistan and the United States, he said that since September 11, Pakistan has mainly been seen through the prism of Afghanistan.

I can tell you that today we are on the same side in terms of interests and expectations in Afghanistan. The United States wants the conflict to end; this is also what we want. And we would like to see the gains that Afghanistan has made over the past decades be preserved.

Asked about the impression in the United States that Pakistan supports extremist groups, Ambassador Khan said the facts needed to be examined more closely.

Pakistan has been a partner and close ally in decimating Al Qaeda and setting up the peace negotiations (on Afghanistan), he said, saying it was unfortunate that the Pakistan is associated with a lot of negative news.

Regarding Indo-Pakistani relations, he said, unfortunately we have in India a fundamentalist and ideological government, which believes in unilateralism and which has unfortunately rejected all our peaceful overtures.

Prime Minister Imran Khan publicly extended his hand of friendship to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, noting that the latter had chosen to indulge in military adventurism.

The situation in [occupied] Kashmir continues to be very bad. Pakistan wants to resolve all its differences through engagement and dialogue. Our two countries have no other choice but peace.

No unilateral recognition

Pakistan last month decided that it would not recognize the Taliban government unilaterally but with the consent of regional and international powers.

Pakistan would decide to recognize the Taliban government in Afghanistan in consultation with regional and international powers, including China, Turkey and the United States of America, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry told the ‘resulting from a meeting of the federal cabinet.

Pakistan remains committed to an inclusive political settlement representative of all Afghan ethnic groups, which is the way forward, he added.

In its first official commentary on the government announced by the Taliban earlier this month, Pakistan expressed hope that the new political regime would work for peace and security in Afghanistan and meet the humanitarian needs of its people.

