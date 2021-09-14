Ahead of Assembly polls, BJP plans big birthday party for Prime Minister Narendra Modi





With the BJP betting on the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in most states in the next assembly polls next year, the party has planned a big party spanning three weeks from his birthday on September 17. . The party’s national unity, state units and the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha youth wing will begin a 20-day campaign across the country to mark the occasion at a time when the party is strongly withdrawing from Modi’s charisma. for polls in seven states. , six of which, including Uttar Pradesh, are ruled by it. The BJP has changed its CM face in two party-led states that go to the polls – Uttarakhand and the home state of Modi and Home Secretary Amit Shah, Gujarat. The new chief ministers Pushkar Singh Dhami of Uttarakhand (a member for a second term) and Bhupendra Singh Patel (a member for the first time), although having a long experience in RSS, are not well known faces in state politics, and so it is evident that the BJP will go to the polls in these two states, supporting only Modi’s charisma. While Gujarat heads to the polls towards the end of next year, Uttarakhand and the UP will head to the polls over the next six months. Last year, the party was unable to celebrate Modi’s birthday in style due to Covid-19 restrictions. He had organized Seva Saptah (week of service) to mark Modi’s 70th birthday. The party then organized 70 virtual gatherings, in addition to organizing cleanliness campaigns in 70 places in each neighborhood. However, people-to-people contact was severely restricted due to the Covid protocol amid the increase in cases. Read | Too bad the generations have not spoken of the national heroes: PM Modi This year, the BJP planned the celebration on a much larger scale, which includes events such as the establishment of a NaMo garden in each block (1,070 NaMo gardens) in the party-led Madhya Pradesh, to a large OBC network in West Bengal, where he lost the Trinamool congressional elections earlier this year despite a substantial increase in his percentage of the vote. Nationally, the BJP has planned a 20-day nationwide “Seva aur Samarpan Abhiyan”, during which blood donation camps, Modi life exhibitions and member donations. artificial Divyangs will take place. BJYM will host “Nava Bharat Mela” across the country to mark Modi’s birthday and his two decades in public service. It will begin on September 17 and end on October 7, when Modi was first sworn in as Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001, 20 years ago. “The Prime Minister’s birthday, which falls on September 17, is a day we spend in service. October 7, the day he took office as Chief Minister, reminds us of his total dedication to serving our nation and its people, a quality that has been a hallmark of these 20 years of Narendra Modi’s life “, BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya said on Tuesday. BJYM state units will set up booths to facilitate registration for all citizens who wish to enroll in various central government welfare schemes and special booths will be set up to encourage people to download the NaMo application. Modi has a 13-year term as chief minister of Gujarat, which the party will highlight. The “Nava Bharat Mela” organized by BJYM district units will highlight the work of the Modi government over the past seven years since the BJP, under his leadership, formed the government in 2014, the first majority government to unique after a 30-year hiatus after Congress did so. So in 1984, riding the wave of sympathy for the assassination of Indira Gandhi. Watch the latest DH videos here:

