Donald Trump supports Anna Paulina Luna for CD 13, calls RINOs opponents





Former President Donald Trump is once again supporting vocal ally Anna Paulina Luna in her candidacy for Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

“Anna Paulina Luna is a great fighter running for Congress in Florida,” Trump said in a statement. “Anna is a warrior, she is a winner, and it is time for all Republicans in America First to unite behind her strong campaign. Anna has my full and complete approval.

Luna had already gained Trump’s approval in 2020, where she qualified for the general election against outgoing U.S. Representative Charlie Crist, who is leaving the seat to run for governor.

Luna’s endorsement by the former president comes as a blow to fellow Republican and former opponent Amanda Makki, who plunged headfirst into Trump’s territory and stepped up conservative rhetoric when her campaign launched in July. , a change from her previous approach as a more moderate conservative who supported Trump.

During the 2020 race, Makki offered a more settlement option to Republican voters in the GOP primary, with Luna claiming the Trump wing of the party. But, that strategy didn’t work two years ago when Trump himself was on the ballot, leading Makki to ditch moderate etiquette and tackle the borderline, critical theory. race and the collection of ballots during his campaign announcement.

But, in his statement, Trump went so far as to call primary opponents of Luna RINO (Republicans in name only) a slam at Makki and recently deposed Republican candidate Audrey Henson.

“She is an Air Force veteran who puts America first, unlike her RINO opponents,” Trump said in his statement. “Anna is committed to building strong borders, serving our veterans and ensuring the beautiful coastlines of Florida are protected. It is an important race because it is the “key” to take over the House.

While the president’s approval in 2020 likely gave Luna the boost she needed to oust Makki, it’s unclear how his latest sign of support will impact right-wing voters.

The two haven’t had too many endorsement announcements since the launch of their respective campaigns; but that seems to change as they start to build their campaigns.

Former US House Speaker Newt Gingrich announced his support for Luna in July, with radio host and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk offering his support in May.

Most recently, on Monday, Makki announced support for Maggie’s List, which supports fiscally conservative women running for federal and state elections.

The race, which is one of the most contested constituencies in the 2022 poll, also has three Democratic challengers, state representatives Ben Diamond and Michele Rayner-Goolsby and EricLynn, a former national security adviser in the administration of former President Barack Obama.

CD 13 is currently a fairly purple neighborhood. In the run-up to last year’s presidential election, Republicans, thanks to a massive voter registration drive that will continue until the mid-term of 2022, have reduced the Democratic advantage in the District of Pinellas County 5.2 percentage points to just 4.6 points.

And with the redistribution on the horizon, Republicans leading the process could reduce that even further by moving district boundaries north, though they may be reluctant to be too creative in the redistribution. after the Florida Supreme Court thwarted their latest attempts to draw a GOP-friendly map. .

