Franchises band together to book charters for players coming from CPL and Sri Lanka





IPL logo.

By Baidurjo Bhose

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): After making their respective arrangements – with the help of BCCI – to bring Indian players from the UK to the UAE for the second half of the IPL, the eight franchises decided regroup and bring in players currently competing in the Caribbean Premier League and Sri Lanka-South Africa series in the United Arab Emirates ahead of the league’s resumption.

Speaking to ANI, sources familiar with the developments confirmed the same and said two charter jets will carry the players. “The teams have decided to regroup and bring the players from CPL as well as Sri Lanka to the UAE. While a charter plane will carry the players from the CPL, another will transport the players who have participated in the Sri Lanka series. South Africa in the Island Nation, ”the source said.

Before the start of the season, the Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians will have important players from the West Indies as well as Sri Lanka. While CSK will have Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir (all CPL) and Lungi Ngidi (SL-SA series) joining the ranks, MI will have Kieron Pollard (CPL) and Quinton de Kock (SL-SA series) to come.

Players coming from the Caribbean Premier League and the South Africa-Sri Lanka series will undergo two days of isolation before joining their respective squad bubbles. Bubble-to-bubble transfer means they won’t need to quarantine themselves for six days with an eye on COVID-19.

Sources familiar with the developments have confirmed that the players will undergo isolation and undergo their COVID-19 test before joining their teammates in the bubble.

“Players coming from bubbles in CPL and the SA-SL series will undergo two days of isolation. They will go in and return to their rooms on the first day, then they will be tested the next day and once the results have arrived. in, they will join team members in the bubble, ”the source told ANI.

BCCI had previously informed all franchises that every player coming from the UK to the UAE would have to undergo six days of strict quarantine before they can join the existing squad bubbles for the resumption of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League. .

The 14th season, which was postponed to May this year following the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a successful clash between the Chennai Super Kings and reigning Indian champions Mumbai.

The Board of Directors has developed a 46-page health notice that sets out all the advice that everyone associated with the IPL must follow in order to keep the league running smoothly. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/ipl-2021-franchises-pool-book-120651406.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos