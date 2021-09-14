Politics
Cuemath, backed by Google, announces award-winning, free online math program for K-12 students
Visual learning approach aims to reduce equity in math learning and access gaps in the United States
BENGALURU, India, September 14, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) –Cuemath, a personalized online math and coding tutoring service that meets Common U.S. Basic Standards and is accredited by STEM.org, helps bridge the growing math gap by providing access to a curriculum and Free guided math exercises for the Kindergarten to Grade 12 qualification.
This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005214/en/
Cuemath is a global after school math and coding program for grades K-12. It’s powered by an adaptive learning platform, interactive visual simulations, and guidance from a LIVE teacher. (Photo: Business Wire)
This new program, under the banner of “A billion mathematical minds“, aims to increase access and equity to math tutoring, regardless of a student’s location, economic ability or background. Today’s best jobs all require a deep understanding of algorithms and mathematical logic.1 However, the World Bank predicts $ 10 trillion in lost future income for children due to the pandemic2 if they don’t catch up on lost or delayed skills like math. Cuemath’s Free Access hopes to strengthen math skills and prepare students for the jobs of the future.
To qualify, students can simply Register now for a Basic Cuemath subscription, which is free. This provides access to an organized curriculum through the Cuemath app and website, including math worksheets and interactive visual learning exercises.
To upgrade to Premium Access at no cost (typically US $ 299 per year), students can work with friends, family, or other students to sponsor new members. When two additional students enroll, the original student is automatically upgraded to Cuemath Premium Access. This Premium level offers a single free, one-to-one introductory course with a tutor and over 10,000 visuals, videos, simulations and problems per level that support self-study. Students can use practice and assessment worksheets to test their improved abilities. Premium access is valid for one year.
Students can switch to Classroom users at any time for an additional fee. Classes start at just $ 16 and offer live online tutoring, one-on-one, or in small groups, as well as access to additional hands-on and educational resources.
“Cuemath is known worldwide as the leading visual learning platform for math skills,” said Manan khurma, founder and CEO of Cuemath. “As a former math teacher, I am well aware of the backwardness of our students. We want the opportunity to develop these skills to be universal without barriers based on economic status, location or other factors. “
As students struggle to recover from the learning challenges associated with the pandemic, Cuemaths’ tutoring platform offers one-on-one live and engaging online sessions. Globally, more than 300,000 students are already improving their math skills using Cuemath, and the company hopes to double enrollment each month through 2022.
More than half of K-12 teachers said in a recent study3 that the pandemic has resulted in a “significant” learning loss. And new evidence shows the pandemic has widened pre-existing disparities in math achievement.4 By offering free access directly to students to catch up, Cuemath also eases the burden on teachers, schools and governments to bridge the skills gap. Students can go at their own pace and be better prepared for the upcoming school year.
New parents and students can register for free on https://bit.ly/3kSoJpo.
“CapitalG is proud to support Cuemath since our initial investment in 2016. We believe this open source initiative of much of their world-class one-year study program will benefit students around the world at a time of need and is strongly aligned with Cuemath’s main mission is to change the world, ”said Chengpeng Mou, investor at CapitalG (Alphabets independent growth fund) and member of Cuemath’s board of directors.
About Cuemath
Designed with input from math experts from Harvard, Stanford, Cambridge and the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), Cuemath is the math medium you wish you had as a kid. It combines adaptive and visual learning techniques with the best curriculum to support accelerated building of math skills, intuition and aptitude. Cuemath has been used by over 200,000 students in over 20 countries, giving K-12 students a solid foundation in math, coding and logic to create the independent thinkers and invincible problem solvers we need to fill future STEM careers. The Bangalore-based company is backed by Sequoia Capital and Alphabets CapitalG. Learn more about www.cuemath.com.
1 Future of Jobs Report 2020 | World Economic Forum
2 COVID-19 could lead to permanent loss of learning and billions of dollars in lost revenue
3 Closing the Learning Gap: How Frontline Educators Want to Address Learning Loss Due to COVID-19
4 Education in a pandemic: the disparate impacts of COVID-19 on students in the Americas
See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005214/en/
Contacts
Heidi murphy
[email protected]
(773) 531-5005
Sources
2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/google-backed-cuemath-announces-award-133000841.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]