Facts about the 2018 Jokowi Viral Chopper that is said to have disappeared from the LHKPN





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Chopperlandis one of the driving modifications owned by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) which went viral in 2018. This motorcycle actually belonged to Jokowi based on the KPK State Organizers Wealth Report (LKHPN) from 2018, but it was not discovered that it was missing from LHKPN until after 2020. The Chopperland is based on the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 which is made in India. The original version is fitted with a 346 cc 1-cylinder engine developing 19.8 hp and 28 Nm of torque. The change of the Bullet 350 according to Jokowi’s wish was handled by a local modification shop, Elders Garage. and Kick Ass Chopper. This golden colored motorcycle was bought by Jokowi for 140 million rupees, this price is also listed in the LKHPN from 2018. Jokowi is known to have commissioned Chopperland from both workshops in January 2018. Then in April 2018 he used it to visit Palabuhanratu, Sukabumi, West Java. Internet users criticized Chopperland with the B 6366 ZJV license plate because it was deemed unfit for traffic. License plate data is known at this time and also cannot be known using the vehicle data and vehicle tax information site of the provincial government DKI. Chopperland was very viral at the time, even this bike was on display at the Indonesia International Motor Show and Elder Garage sold a limited number of replicas. Outside of Chopperland, Jokowi was also seen driving another modified motorcycle based on the Kawasaki W175 in November 2018. However, the motorcycle that had been used for the trip to Tangerang was not registered in the LKHPN of Jokowi in 2018. President Jokowi’s modified Chopperland motorcycle became the subject of the photo at IIMS. (CNN Indonesia / Jonathan Patrick) President Jokowi’s modified Chopperland motorcycle became the subject of the photo at IIMS. (CNN Indonesia / Jonathan Patrick) According to Jokowi’s LKHPN in 2018, Jokowi has two motorcycles, namely the 2017 Chopperland and the 2001 Yamaha Vega. However, based on LHKPN data from 2020, Chopperland is no longer listed while Vega is still around. Besides Chopperland, other Jokowi vehicles missing from the LHKPN from 2020 are the 1997 Daihatsu Espass, the 1996 Isuzu Panther Station Wagon, and the 2011 Toyota Kijang Innova. The following is Jokowi’s vehicle tape based on LHKPN 2018 data: Commercial vehicles 1. Suzuki Pick Up 1997, own results 10,000,000 Rp

2. 2002 Isuzu Truck, own income 60,000,000 Rp

3. 2002 Isuzu Truck, self-made Rp 60,000,000 Passenger car 1. Mercedes-Benz sedan Year 2004, own income 175,000,000 Rp

2. Mercedes-Benz sedan 1996, own income 60,000,000 Rp

3. Daihatsu Espass Minibus 1997, own result 25,000,000 Rp

4. 2010 Nissan Grand Livina Minibus, own result 125,000,000 Rp

5.Isuzu Panther Station Wagon 1996, 36,000,000 Rp self-made

6.2011 Toyota Kijang Innova, the result is IDR 170,000,000

7. 2012 Nissan Juke Minibus, own result 220,000,000 Rp Motorbike 1. Yamaha Vega 2001, own results IDR 2,500,000

2. Chopperland Chopper in 2017, own income IDR 140,000,000 Here is a list of Jokowi vehicles according to the LHKPN 2020: Commercial vehicles 1. Suzuki Pick Up 1997, own results 10,000,000 Rp

2. 2002 Isuzu Truck, own income 60,000,000 Rp

3. 2002 Isuzu Truck, self-made Rp 60,000,000 Passenger car 1. Mercedes-Benz sedan Year 2004, own income 160,000,000 Rp

2. Mercedes-Benz sedan 1996, own income 60,000,000 Rp

3. 2010 Nissan Grand Livina Minibus, own result IDR 75,000,000

4. 2012 Nissan Juke Minibus, own result 220,000,000 Rp Motorbike 1. Yamaha Vega 2001, own results IDR 2,500,000 (ugly)



[Gambas:Video CNN]



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnnindonesia.com/teknologi/20210914160359-384-694196/fakta-chopper-jokowi-viral-2018-yang-diduga-hilang-dari-lhkpn The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos