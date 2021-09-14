Erdogan seizes strategic opportunity in Afghanistan





After the Taliban takeover, Recep Tayyip Erdogan decided that Turkey would maintain a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan while his fellow NATO allies completed their evacuation. This development in Turkish foreign policy can be seen as part of a shift in strategic thinking in Ankara. Although Erdogan’s assertive approach to foreign affairs has strengthened his political position in the country, it has resulted in Turkey’s growing isolation. With the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, Erdogan is seizing the opportunity to revitalize his country’s strategic regional importance.

A strong foreign policy turns out to be costly

It is clear that the post-Cold War order is changing. The costly wars in Afghanistan and Iraq challenge the preeminence of the United States in international security matters. Russia shows no fear of acting outside its borders, and China is well positioned to become the world’s largest economy. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sees an opportunity to consolidate his grip on power by transforming Turkey into a key regional player in the emerging multipolar system.

The instability that followed the Arab Spring in 2011 provided Erdogan with a regional environment where he was able to tap into Turkish nationalist sentiments and consolidate his national political position. Following his intervention in northeastern Syria, Erdogan successfully negotiated a agreement with Russia on the withdrawal of Kurdish fighters along Turkey’s southern border. Likewise, in Libya, Ankara has become a key mediator by facilitating a long-term peace settlement with Moscow. On the issue of Cypriot energy resources, Turkish support for the UN-sanctioned Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli has placed Ankara in a strong position to determine the demarcation of maritime borders.

However, while securing geopolitical gains, Turkey’s assertive maneuvers have threatened it with isolation. A regional group under the aegis of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has also been vying for influence since the uprisings of 2011. With Turkey breaking up Outside of diplomatic relations with Egypt after Abdel Fattah el-Sisi ousted Mohammed Morsi in 2013, Ankara and the Saudi-UAE-led bloc are in a feud. Tensions have since escalated over Turkey’s support for Qatar in the Gulf contestation and its intervention in Libya. As for the West, Turkish involvement in the conflict in Syria has led to a deterioration in relations with the United States while the Cyprus question led the EU punishments.

The Afghan crisis offers a new strategic opportunity for Erdogan

Despite the risk of isolation that poses a problem for Erdogan, the crisis in Afghanistan adds a new regional dynamic where Ankara can acquire leverage.

The decision to maintain Turkey’s diplomatic presence in Afghanistan allows Erdogan to address US security concerns. Following this year’s NATO summit, the respective Turkish and US defense ministries held positive discussions on securing the Hamid Karzai international airport after the American withdrawal. Erdogan’s initiative to discuss the future security of the airport with the Taliban is an important step towards improving Turkish-American relations. By holding such talks, Turkey is able to facilitate the Biden administration’s goal of ensuring that the delivery of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan remains.

Turkey’s continued engagement in Afghanistan also allows Ankara to rekindle the important role it plays with the European Union. Ankara has been a key partner of Brussels in the management of irregular migration to Europe. Despite recent tensions, the risk of an influx of refugees following the Afghan crisis means that Brussels is under pressure to review its 2016 Agreement on migration with Ankara. Taking full advantage of this, Erdogan warned the EU in a televised address that his country has no duty, responsibility or obligation to be the home of refugees from Europe.

In the Middle East, Iran’s influence puts Ankara in a good position to reduce tensions. Tehran has taken steps to intensify its presence in Afghanistan before NATO’s withdrawal in August. This comes amid efforts by Gulf states to ease tensions with the Islamic Republic. The Gulf Cooperation Council survey the blockade of Qatar, which served to bridge the gap in relations following the UAE-Israel agreement. Given that the Biden administration plans to reinstate the Iran nuclear deal, Saudi Arabia hopes this loose stance will fuel a positive relationship with Washington. White card given to Tehran means Riyadh may have to look to Turkey for to counter Iran in Afghanistan.

Can Turkey maintain its regional influence without causing tension?

Turkey faces the risk of isolation. Relations between Ankara and the regional bloc under Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have struggled to progress positively since the Arab Spring. Although Erdogan’s assertive foreign policy in Libya and Syria strengthened his domestic political position, it alienated Riyadh and Abu Dhabi. Turkish unilateralism abroad has also led to a breakdown in its relations with Washington and Brussels.

Nevertheless, the crisis in Afghanistan has forced a geopolitical recalculation which increases Turkey’s strategic regional importance. The continued Turkish diplomatic presence in Afghanistan means that it would be in the interests of the EU and the US to work with Ankara to stabilize the region. Although the purchase of an S-400 missile system from Russia remains a source of tension in US-Turkish relations, Washington could Welcome Turkey’s stabilizing role in Afghanistan. In addition, Turkish coordination Efforts on the crisis with Pakistan mean that Ankara is playing a key role in responding to Chinese influence in Central Asia. The EU, for its part, views the involvement of third countries, mainly Turkey, as a key to regional security.

As for the Gulf countries, Iran’s challenge in Afghanistan means Turkey is well placed to improve relations with Saudi Arabia. Despite the risk of further isolation due to Turkey’s engagement with the Taliban, the current political environment in the region favors a reset. The end of the blockade of Qatar removes a major obstacle to the reconstruction of Turkish-Saudi relations. Riyadh’s ally, Egypt, has also expressed willingness to achieve a compromise with Turkey on gas quotas in the eastern Mediterranean. Finally, over the summer, the UAE took steps to re-engage with Turkey after its economy took a hit. hit following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The question is whether Erdogan can build on these efforts to normalize relations with the West and the Gulf. With the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, the Turkish president is in a strong position to do so.