Politics
PM Modi will virtually attend the SCO summit; Afghanistan, terrorism and Iran’s accession to the agenda
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Dushanbe later this week is expected to deliberate on two crucial issues: Iran’s membership in the organization and developments in the security situation in Afghanistan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the SCO Heads of State Summit which will take place in hybrid mode from September 16 to 17 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. While Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and the leaders of Central Asian countries will be present in person, Chinese President Xi Jinping will most likely be present virtually.
The summit is growing in importance as it takes place at a time when the Taliban have taken control of Afghanistan and declared the formation of an interim government, after US-led forces have left the country. after two decades. This has raised fears of an increase in drug trafficking, with terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan.
According to Professor Rajan Kumar, School of International Studies, JNU, Iran’s membership of this organization has been on hold for some time. It had applied for full membership in 2008 and again in 2010, but Tajikistan and Uzbekistan reportedly opposed membership.
Why did some CIS countries oppose Iran’s membership in the SCO?
Tajikistan was opposed to Iran because the latter supported a rival of the Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan, an extremist group seeking to stage a coup and change the regime there. The Trump administration’s maximum pressure policy was another factor on its path to membership, Professor Rajan told Financial Express Online.
According to him, the decisions of the SCO are based on consensus. Therefore, any veto can prevent a new state from joining the organization. As an observer since 2005, Iran believes that political obstacles have been removed and all members are ready to support its membership. Ebrahim Raisi, the newly elected president of Iran, will attend the Dushanbe summit.
Situation in Afghanistan and the Taliban
Sharing his point of view, Prof Rajan said: Since 2012, Afghanistan has observer status with the SCO. The international community, including the SCO, has yet to recognize the Taliban government in Kabul.
Therefore, it is not clear which group will participate from Afghanistan. The Summit may establish strategies for dealing with the Taliban government in Kabul. Pakistan and China are likely to persuade other members to negotiate with the Taliban. Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and India would be much more cautious in taking steps that could provide de jure recognition to the Taliban, he said.
New Delhi emphasizes intra-Afghan dialogue and inclusive government in Kabul. The governments of Tajikistan and Iran have expressed their dissatisfaction with the treatment of the Tajik minority in Afghanistan. With the exception of Pakistan and possibly China, other states are likely to insist that the Taliban form an inclusive government in Afghanistan.
Terrorism and drug trafficking
There is a general consensus that Afghanistan should not become a hotbed of terrorist activity and the government in Kabul will be pressured to curb the activities of ISIS and Al-Qaida.
Two other concerns for Russia and Central Asia in particular are the refugee crisis and drug trafficking. They would expect some commitment from the Taliban before embarking on the path of recognizing the government in Kabul.
SCO Members
In 2021, Tajikistan will take over the presidency of the group. There are eight member states: India, Russia, Pakistan and China, and there are four Central Asian countries, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. And countries like Iran, Afghanistan, Mongolia and Belarus have observer status while Turkey, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Armenia and Azerbaijan have been granted observer status. dialogue partner.
