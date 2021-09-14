Trump has broken the tradition of being the Fed chairman. Some Democrats want Biden to do the same.





Brainard and Biden come from similar wings of the Democratic Party, said Jeff Hauser, director of the progressive Revolving Door Project, which opposes Powell. Brainard is just a better bet to naturally and independently come to a place similar to the Biden administration than Powell.

Some progressives urge the president to choose his own person, rather than stick with the outgoing president, as Trump did in 2018 when he broke a long-standing practice by ousting then-president Janet Yellen, a Democrat, in favor of Powell.

The choice of who will lead the central bank when Powell’s term expires in February is one of the most crucial personnel decisions Biden will make in his presidency, with the Fed playing a central role in helping the economy come out of it. the pandemic as job growth weakens and supply chain disruptions threaten the recovery.

The administration has not indicated when a decision is forthcoming, but a White House official has said it will be taken in due course.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a press conference Tuesday, March 3, 2020, to discuss an announcement by the Federal Open Market Committee in Washington. In a surprise move, the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by a significant half a percentage point in a bid to support the economy amid the spread of the coronavirus. President Jerome Powell noted that the coronavirus “presents evolving risks to economic activity.” (AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin) | (Jacquelyn Martin / AP Photo)

Powell aligned with Biden and the Democrats on the Fed’s most important and ambitious policy: keeping borrowing costs low so more Americans benefit from the recovery. It went beyond even where someone like Janet Yellen went, said Sarah Binder, a political science professor at George Washington University and Fed policy expert.

Brainard, a doctoral economist who served as Clinton’s White House adviser and Obama administration’s undersecretary of the Treasury, was one of the few Democrats to remain in a Senate-confirmed position throughout the presidency. Trump with his seat on the board of the Fed. It has the tacit support of many progressives.

She defended the idea that the Fed should be more cautious in raising interest rates without any sign of dangerous levels of inflation, a policy formalized under Powell before any of the central banks’ other policymakers. It’s something her allies point to as proof that she deserves the top post, even though it has drawn criticism from some Republicans.

People who say Powell is great really say Lael is great, said a former Obama official with close ties to Brainard and the Progressives.

She has been a trusted advisor to Powell on monetary matters, while investors have also gotten a good feel for her thinking over the years through her public remarks.

Markets still assume it will be Powell but could live with Lael, said Mohamed El-Erian, president of Queens College Cambridge and chief economic adviser to financial giant Allianz.

Over the past four years, she has built her credibility with the progressive wing of the Democratic Party by opposing the decisions of those appointed by Trump more than 20 times, including the rescinding of regulations imposed on the big banks after the 2008 financial crisis.

But she’s not entirely a darling of the left either. During her stays in the Clinton White House and the Treasury Department under Obama, she promoted some free trade policies that activists despise. That backdrop has led many of the same groups that now tacitly support her bid for the Fed’s presidency to oppose the prospect of her becoming Treasury Secretary under Biden.

Brainard also angered some people during Biden’s transition last fall when articles began appearing in national media that positioned her as a favorite for the top Treasury post. Although she was not mentioned in these stories, some on Biden’s transition felt that she and her team were orating them and did not appreciate the public campaign for the job.

His bid for the Fed chairmanship, on the other hand, was much more subdued. Brainard told her allies that an open competition between her and Powell wouldn’t be good for the Fed and that the two worked well together, according to the former Obama official.

She declined to comment on this story through a Fed spokesperson.

Brainard could face a deadly battle in the Senate, unlike Powell, who would likely win the support of most Republicans and moderate Democrats. Some Democratic lawmakers have already spoken publicly in favor of the outgoing president.

As our economy continues to recover from one of the greatest economic crises in our history, we need a firm hand behind the wheel and President Powell has been just that, said Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont .) in a press release. He has served as a non-partisan manager of the economy while ably helping guide our economy through this crisis, and he has proven that he will not give in to political pressures on either side of the aisle.

Republicans, in turn, are already gearing up to oppose a Brainard nomination, whether for president or one of the No.2 positions at the central bank, according to GOP advisers. While Democrats control the Senate, Republicans could drag out its confirmation, which the White House may want to avoid for fear of disrupting markets.

While Brainard easily cleared his 2014 confirmation to the Fed board with the backing of 11 GOP senators, most of those lawmakers are now gone; only the Senses remain. Susan Collins (Maine), Mike Crapo (Idaho), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Rob Portman (Ohio).

Leading Republicans plan to rekindle paperwork issues Brainard had when she was appointed to the Treasury Department in 2009, such as failure to disclose overdue tax payments and errors on legal forms for her domestic workers. , according to GOP aides who say it shows she wasn’t coming. with the Senate Finance Committee.

Red tape for a role from over a decade ago is not going to sink Brainards’ nomination, said Isaac Boltansky, director of policy research for Compass Point Research & Trading. But that touches on the bigger question here, namely, does the White House really want to fight tooth and nail over the economy’s most important financial position?

In fact, with committees evenly divided by party, the Republicans for months retained the choice of Bidens to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

But Dennis Kelleher, head of Better Markets, a group that advocates for tighter banking regulation, pointed out that Republican support for Powell was reason for skepticism about his suitability with the Biden administration’s agenda.

The goal of a four-year term is for the political process and elected officials to decide who will head the country’s most important financial and economic governing body, he said. I find it hard to believe that in a country of 320 million people, there isn’t a single Democrat more or better qualified for the job than Jay Powell.

Alex Thompson contributed to this report.

