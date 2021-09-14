American Blowback From Vietnam to Afghanistan – The Diplomat

Advertising

Over the past few weeks, the world has realized that the United States needs a major reset in its foreign policy, especially its diplomacy, economic engagement, and the use of military force.

For those of us watching from abroad, it was refreshing to hear US President Joe Bidens say that the US departure from Afghanistan should mark the end of an “era of major military operations for remake other countries ”.

If there is one important lesson to be learned from the war in Afghanistan, as well as most of the conflicts the United States has been involved in since the end of World War II, this should be the lesson that now is. come to seriously assess Washington’s position of the foreign policy establishment and its talent for supporting doomed military interventions.

The rationale for interventions by foreign policy elites, which often begins with an argument about the need to protect America’s strategic interests, is usually followed by a desire to advance noble liberal causes such as building the nation, democratization and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

In 1965, for example, one might have argued that Lyndon Johnson’s decision to send American troops into combat in Vietnam made some strategic sense. Failure to do so, at least Americans were led to believe, would not only result in a Communist takeover of the entire country, but ultimately the rise of communist regimes across Southeast Asia.

In 2001, when President George W. Bush sent troops to Afghanistan, few disputed the need to retaliate against al-Qaida for its attack on America. After all, if the United States did not remove al-Qaida from its sanctuary on Afghan soil, more terrorist attacks would surely occur.

The decision in 2003 to invade Iraq and remove Saddam Hussein from power was based on the belief that his regime possessed weapons of mass destruction and harbored and supported terrorists. turns out, like a war of necessity.

Time and time again, Washington has intervened in places like Afghanistan with good intentions and good intentions. Yet they failed to achieve any of their so-called foreign policy goals. In fact, because of their presence, the United States has left these countries in a worse state than when they first intervened.

We remember here Graham Greene’s brilliant novel The Quiet American, written in 1955 and set in Vietnam during the last years of French colonial rule. One of the main characters in the story, CIA agent Alden Pyle, is portrayed as intelligent but naive, an idealistic American who genuinely believes he can make the world a better place, which in Pyle’s mind , meant reshaping Vietnam in the image of its own country. Sadly, it is precisely this idealism and naivety that leads to horrendous unintended consequences for the Vietnamese.

Greene’s novel was prophetic. Shortly after the United States entered the Vietnam War, it operated under the illusion that it could help build the political, economic and military institutions necessary for South Vietnam to fend for itself and itself. defends effectively against the Communist insurgents. . Washington believed that in the eyes of the South Vietnamese, this would be seen as protecting them from the evils of communism and thus be seen as a force for good.

This is something Pyle would have embraced, but instead of modernizing South Vietnam and winning Vietnamese hearts and minds, the exact opposite has happened. their pockets. The South Vietnamese military, trained by American advisers and found frustrated and angry over a war it could not win, frequently found itself abusing villagers. Instead of being applauded by the Vietnamese, the United States was seen as just another occupier supporting a corrupt regime without concern for their economic well-being or security.

A similar pride would haunt the United States in Iraq and Afghanistan. Instead of bringing peace, he brought violence and death. Nation building was an empty slogan that brought little economic development, just corrupt rulers and seemingly endless suffering.

Looking back at each of these three conflicts, it is painfully obvious that none of the reasons Washington gave for going to war made sense, and in some cases only damaged rather than enhanced its strategic interests. When South Vietnam fell into the hands of the Communists, the whole strategic rationale for going to war, the so-called domino theory, turned out to be based on false premises. With the exception of Cambodia and Laos, Southeast Asia has remained immune to Communist influence and domination.

In Iraq, the US foreign policy establishment has been fooled into believing that weapons of mass destruction exist. There were none. Paul Wolfowitz, a real example of Pyle de Greene who was Bush’s deputy secretary of state, was very influential in arguing for a war against Iraq. Wolfowitz sincerely believed that the impeachment of Saddam Hussein and the creation of an electoral democracy would not only serve the interests of Iraqis, but also open the door to the spread of democracy in the Middle East. He was horribly wrong. Instead, Iraq has been marred by sectarian violence and religious extremism, including the rise of the Islamic State. As for the rest of the Middle East, little has changed.

And finally, in Afghanistan, one has to wonder if one of America’s interests was better served by having its soldiers fight there for two decades. Some would say it was an effective playing field to diminish the likes of Al Qaeda, but after spending over $ 2 trillion in a war that claimed the lives of over 100,000 Afghans To see the Taliban return to power, one has to ask whether the war on terror could have been waged more effectively.

These are the ghosts that haunt America’s past forays abroad. But it’s not just America’s propensity to wage war and support corrupt illiberal rulers in the countries it occupies that needs to be addressed. Washington must also rethink the way it chooses its friends.

Although the United States sees itself as a promoter of democracy in the world, often in the name of realpolitik, it has enjoyed pleasant relations with tyrants and autocrats, too often offering little strategic value and at great cost. for people living in these countries.

A good example of Washington turning a blind eye to brutal regimes while preaching the virtues of democracy can be found in my own country, Indonesia. As the United States waged the war in Vietnam, in 1965 Lyndon Johnson’s administration applauded General Suharto’s rise and the massive purge of his military from suspected members of the country’s Communist Party. Soon there were reports of rivers in East Java and Bali that had turned completely red from the blood of those who had been murdered. Many of the victims were not even members of the Communist Party. In just one year, as many as a million Indonesians were killed in what would later be recognized as one of the most brutal genocides in modern history.

Yet Washington remained silent, and when Suharto officially became president in 1967, rather than criticize, the White House praised him for his anti-Communist credentials.

Over the next several years, as Suharto consolidated his power and crushed his critics, Washington continued its warm relations. Even when the Cold War ended and there was no longer a strategic rationale to support Suharto, Washington persisted in its ties to a regime known for its corruption, violence, and autocratic ways. What a cost this imposed on the Indonesians was a question that was never asked by the American foreign policy establishment.

A similar story is playing out as I write this. President Joko Widodo, also known as Jokowi, who has been in power for seven years, was praised by Washington for his democratic credentials when he first entered the palace in 2014. Yet while he took office and surrounded himself with politicians from the past, it soon became apparent that he was not a Democrat. On the contrary, Jokowi constantly monitored the weakening of democratic norms and institutions.

The damage done to Indonesian democracy since Jokowi came to power is so great that Indonesians wonder if it can ever be repaired. For example, under the leadership of Jokowi, the Indonesian Anti-Corruption Commission has been completely tamed. A recent article by The Economist noted that Indonesia is now inundated with corruption and scored worse than Brazil and India in a corruption index produced by Transparency International.

Just a year after Jokowi took office, Freedom House demoted Indonesia from free to partially free. Civil rights such as the right to free speech have been completely undermined by the government through its new powers to imprison critics. Civil society was also affected when the legislature gave the government the right to shut down NGOs at any time.

Indonesia’s democratic setback, one of the worst in the world, has caused little consternation in Washington. By consistently supporting an administration that is blatantly corrupt and leaning toward authoritarianism, the White House and the US State Department have become catalysts for Indonesia’s decline. It is hardly worthy of a country that claims to want to promote democracy in the world.