Donald Trump plans to run for mayor of New York





DONALD TRUMP has hinted that he could run for mayor of New York if his candidacy for the 2024 presidency does not materialize.

Trump was in the Big Apple on Saturday for the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, meeting with a number of police, firefighters and other emergency service personnel.

The former president joked that he “would love” to become mayor of New York in order to clean up the city and rid it of crime.

Someone asked him, “If you decide not to run for president, if you decide not to, would you consider running for mayor of New York?

“Well that’s an interesting question,” Trump said with a smile.

“I would love that. I would tell you that we could work things out. I would say ‘guys, good luck, go to town’.

“They would announce in a week: ‘There is no crime in this town. There is no crime. What the hell happened? ‘ I would say, ‘it was the easiest job I ever had [had]’.

“It would be such an easy job, but I appreciate the question, it’s cool.”

Trump again teased that he would run for president again in three years, but declined to officially confirm it.

When asked if he would run again, he replied, “That’s a difficult question. In fact, for me, it’s an easy question. I mean, I know what I’m gonna do but we’re not supposed to be talking about it right now. . but I think you’re going to be happy, let me put it that way. “

Trump was born in New York City and has spent much of his life living and working there. When he became president, he officially moved to Florida, claiming that NY was not what it once was.

