Politics
Akhilesh Yadav challenges PM Modi’s allegations of crime at UP, asks him to verify data
Samajwadi party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim regarding the crime situation in Uttar Pradesh, asking him to verify data from the Interior Ministry and other central agencies .
In a ceremony after the stone laying of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in Aligarh, Prime Minister Modi said earlier today that UP was run by gangsters and mafias before 2017. Le Samajwadi Party (SP) then ruled the state.
In a scathing attack on the BJP, Yadav told reporters at a press conference here that it is good to start a university, but the party “runs the best training center to lie.”
He asked the BJP to choose “bulldozer” as the electoral symbol, referring to the alleged demolition of houses of some residents of Ayodhya.
Yadav also asked Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister Yogi Adityanath to have his eyesight tested, responding to the CM’s claim that the opposition leader lacked vision.
Yadav told reporters that the UP government was not working according to the law and warned officials that his party is preparing a list of those who broke the law, stressing that they will not be spared once the government of his party will come to power.
When his attention was drawn to the prime minister’s comment on law and order, Yadav said, “He should ask for the Home Office data or dial 100 to see who is increasing crime.”
He asked the prime minister to go through the NCRB report and also see which state received the maximum notice from the National Human Rights Commission.
Yadav said the prime minister should also ask the Uttar Pradesh CM who is the top 10 mafia in the state.
Everyone knows how the CM pulled the cases against itself, he said.
He also accused the ruling party of failing to honor its own leaders, referring to the founding of a university after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Lucknow in 2019 and asked about its status.
He alleged that the government is using the work of other governments to honor its own leaders and assured that if his party comes to power, they will establish a university or college in Vajpayee’s home village, Bateshwar, in Agra.
“Even after more than four years, this government is changing its name and color, claiming the work of the SP government as its own. As they know their government is about to disappear, the language of its leader has changed. “, he added. the chief said, apparently referring to CM Yogi’s “Abba Jaan” jibe in Kushinagar recently.
He said that a few years ago when the CM went to Kushinagar, the children and the poor were given soaps and shampoos to first bathe and then meet with him.
Such a person cannot develop the state, he said.
At Yogi’s assertion that Akhilesh Yadav lacked vision, the head of the SP asked the CM to have his eyesight tested.
He also suggested that the BJP choose the “bulldozer” as its electoral symbol after two Ayodhya residents from the Ramkot region told him their homes had been razed by the administration.
Maniram Yadav told the former CM that they had lived in the area for three generations and believed that their “achchey din” would come once the temple of Ram was built, but now they “felt like they were commit suicide “.
Against state government claims that unauthorized buildings have been demolished, the former CM said there are many houses, especially very old ones, that do not have a plan approved by the authorities, citing the example of the official CM residence in Lucknow.
He assured that once his party is in power, he will restore the dignity of those whose homes have been demolished by building new ones for them.
Check out the latest DH videos here:
Sources
2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/national/north-and-central/akhilesh-yadav-contests-pm-modis-claim-over-crime-in-up-asks-him-to-check-data-1030302.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]