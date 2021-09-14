Akhilesh Yadav challenges PM Modi’s allegations of crime at UP, asks him to verify data

Samajwadi party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim regarding the crime situation in Uttar Pradesh, asking him to verify data from the Interior Ministry and other central agencies .

In a ceremony after the stone laying of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in Aligarh, Prime Minister Modi said earlier today that UP was run by gangsters and mafias before 2017. Le Samajwadi Party (SP) then ruled the state.

In a scathing attack on the BJP, Yadav told reporters at a press conference here that it is good to start a university, but the party “runs the best training center to lie.”

He asked the BJP to choose “bulldozer” as the electoral symbol, referring to the alleged demolition of houses of some residents of Ayodhya.

Yadav also asked Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister Yogi Adityanath to have his eyesight tested, responding to the CM’s claim that the opposition leader lacked vision.

Yadav told reporters that the UP government was not working according to the law and warned officials that his party is preparing a list of those who broke the law, stressing that they will not be spared once the government of his party will come to power.

When his attention was drawn to the prime minister’s comment on law and order, Yadav said, “He should ask for the Home Office data or dial 100 to see who is increasing crime.”

He asked the prime minister to go through the NCRB report and also see which state received the maximum notice from the National Human Rights Commission.

Yadav said the prime minister should also ask the Uttar Pradesh CM who is the top 10 mafia in the state.

Everyone knows how the CM pulled the cases against itself, he said.

He also accused the ruling party of failing to honor its own leaders, referring to the founding of a university after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Lucknow in 2019 and asked about its status.

He alleged that the government is using the work of other governments to honor its own leaders and assured that if his party comes to power, they will establish a university or college in Vajpayee’s home village, Bateshwar, in Agra.

“Even after more than four years, this government is changing its name and color, claiming the work of the SP government as its own. As they know their government is about to disappear, the language of its leader has changed. “, he added. the chief said, apparently referring to CM Yogi’s “Abba Jaan” jibe in Kushinagar recently.

He said that a few years ago when the CM went to Kushinagar, the children and the poor were given soaps and shampoos to first bathe and then meet with him.

Such a person cannot develop the state, he said.

At Yogi’s assertion that Akhilesh Yadav lacked vision, the head of the SP asked the CM to have his eyesight tested.

He also suggested that the BJP choose the “bulldozer” as its electoral symbol after two Ayodhya residents from the Ramkot region told him their homes had been razed by the administration.

Maniram Yadav told the former CM that they had lived in the area for three generations and believed that their “achchey din” would come once the temple of Ram was built, but now they “felt like they were commit suicide “.

Against state government claims that unauthorized buildings have been demolished, the former CM said there are many houses, especially very old ones, that do not have a plan approved by the authorities, citing the example of the official CM residence in Lucknow.

He assured that once his party is in power, he will restore the dignity of those whose homes have been demolished by building new ones for them.

Check out the latest DH videos here: