Imran Khan: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan meets with Russian President Putin; discusses c | World news





ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday and discussed issues of regional and bilateral interest as well as developments in Afghanistan, urging the world to engage with the war-weary country instead of leaving it alone at this point. critical moment. Khan received a phone call from Putin and the two leaders exchanged views on issues of regional and bilateral concern, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office. Imran Khan stressed the need for the international community to remain engaged in Afghanistan, stressing that “the Afghan people must not be abandoned at this crucial time. Emphasizing the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan for security and regional prosperity, he stressed the urgent need to provide humanitarian aid to the country and the imperative to avoid an economic crisis. She stressed that close coordination and consultations between Pakistan and Russia on developments of the situation in Afghanistan were of crucial importance. Recalling their previous telephone conversation of August 25, the two leaders exchanged views on the latest developments in Afghanistan, bilateral cooperation and collaboration within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). He pointed out that the intensification of trade, investment and energy cooperation were the building blocks of regulations for engagement with Russia. He also reaffirmed his government’s determination to quickly complete the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline project. The two leaders also renewed their invitation to visit their country. The two leaders agreed to stay in close contact, the statement said. Pakistan’s defense ties with Russia have overtaken the bitter hostilities of the Cold War in recent years, and the coldness in Pakistan-US relations has pushed the country further towards Russia and China. Russia and Pakistan have held joint exercise – DRUZHBA annually since 2016. In October 2016, they held their first ever joint military exercise in Pakistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/pakistan/pakistan-pm-imran-khan-speaks-with-russian-president-putin-discusses-afghan-situation/articleshow/86202549.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos