Will Biden keep his promise to Australia and keep China in check?

When Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defense Minister Peter Dutton arrive in Washington this Thursday meet their US counterparts for the annual bilateral talks known as the ALSO, China will be more important than ever.

Mrs Payne and Mr Dutton are here to rely on President Biden Joe Biden Biden opposes Newsom on eve of recall: “Nation’s eyes are on California” Biden turns to climate to sell economic program Family of American held hostage by Taliban urges administration to fire the peace negotiator in Afghanistan MOREs promise to work more closely with allies to deal with or confront the worst aspects of Chinese behavior. Will the United States deliver?

America has many allies, but Australia is one of the most reliable in times of real need. Australia has been involved in every major conflict the Americans have participated in since World War II and is one of the few Indo-Pacific countries ready to directly counter Beijing’s illegitimate or coercive behavior. Country has blues to show for stance against Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in the form of lawsuits economic punishments against Australian exporters. Regardless, there is bipartisan political support in Australia to stand firm and bear the cost.

While America and its allies have spent the past three decades magnanimously preserving the peace, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has assiduously prepared for war. The main target of PLA is Taiwan, but we all know its ambitions will not end there. Beijing has been clear that it will use all available means, including the use of force, to achieve its objectives in the East and South China Seas.

It is becoming increasingly clear that we have less time to prepare for and respond to this threat than we thought just a few years ago. Recent advances in Australian strategic and military thought reflect this recognition:Defense Strategic Update 2020(Australia’s main public military strategy) is developing a plan to develop asymmetric capabilities such as longer-range missiles, unmanned vehicles and offensive cyber assets to shape the strategic environment, deter other countries and respond to any use of force against an enemy. He accepts that Australia may be forced to fight a more powerful conventional Chinese enemy, not necessarily to defend its territory, but as part of a coalition of the willing somewhere in East Asia.

America should rejoice as Australia prepares to play its part in any collective action to curb the expansionism of the CCP. Even so, the timeline for bringing in these and other military resources extends into the next decade and beyond. This is not enough, because Chinese President Xi Jinping is nothing if not impatient.

The the chances increase that Beijing may use force in Taiwan in a few years. If Australia is to help shape the environment or contribute significantly to US-led efforts to deter or respond to China’s martial intentions, America must accelerate the development and deployment of these weapons by the United States. ‘Australia.

The ground was prepared for this following the Decision 2017 include Australia in the mandate of Congress National technological and industrial base. Together with Canada and the UK, this allows Australia to participate in joint research and development in defense-related sectors, including those related to asymmetric capabilities that will be effective against the PLA. But strict export controls are still applied to trusted allies. AUSMIN must begin the process of removing these.

Meanwhile, East Asia is a vast expanse of maritime and continental territory, and America needs more areas from which to operate. In addition to access to military installations, the United States will need stockpiles of fuel, inventories and ammunition in scattered locations. Australia is superbly positioned geostrategically as a southern anchor for US and Allied forces away from the periphery of China. These valuable strategic real estate assets should be better utilized.

There are other non-martial issues that the United States should follow as well. The Biden administration has pledged to support Australia booth against China’s economic coercion, but its actions will determine the value and credibility of American words. America can lead a coalition of nations to identify and denounce Chinese economic coercion, join World Trade Organization actions against China, and impose collective action against China outside the WTO system. Additionally, many developing countries in the Indo-Pacific face a long way to recover from the devastation caused by COVID-19, creating opportunities for China to use its state-run resources to deliver. largesse in exchange for submission. They need America and its allies to offer them an alternative.

Beijing systematically characterizes American alliances like relics of the cold war this will prove ineffective in preventing the inevitable rise and dominance of China. Its purpose is to cast doubt on the resilience, strength, determination and wisdom of liberal democracies around the world, and especially America.

If AUSMIN delivers little substance, it will be presented as further proof that democracies are in decline and that this administration does not have what it takes to turn the tide.

After the recent events in Kabul, confidence in the American leadership is weakening and needs urgent redress. America in Australia has a strong and proven ally to help it do just that.

John Lee is a Principal Investigator at the Hudson Institute and the United States Studies Center at the University of Sydney, where he is an Assistant Professor. He was Senior National Security Advisor to the Australian Foreign Minister from 2016 to 2018. He is the author of a new policy brief titled The 2021 Australia-U.S. Ministerial Consultations: Five Critical Areas for Cooperation.