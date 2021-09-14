Nicki Minaj offers Boris Johnson his portfolio after remarks from Covid press conference





Superstar Nicki Minaj offered to send her wallet to the Prime Minister after saying he was “unfamiliar” with his work.

Mr Johnson was speaking at this afternoon’s coronavirus press conference when asked about the rapper’s comments regarding the vaccine.

Ms Minaj previously tweeted that she was not vaccinated and claimed that a friend of a relative had become helpless as a result of her jag. I like it even though I guess it was a diss? The accent ugh! Yasss boo !!!

?? https://t.co/kXdKteVc7j – Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021 However, Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer of England, said his claims about the side effects of impotence were “not true” and said those who discourage others from getting vaccinated should have “shame”. The Pound The Alarm singer then took to social media to say that she “liked” Chris Whitty and his accent, even though he hadn’t commented favorably on her. She also tweeted that she “forgives” Boris Johnson and made a voice recording of herself speaking with a British accent, claiming that she “went to school with Margaret Thatcher”. 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 Send this to the Prime Minister and let him know they lied to me. I forgive him. Nobody else. Only him. ?? pic.twitter.com/ZmJ2sST8Es – Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021 She said: “Hello Prime Minister Boris, this is Nicki Minaj. I was just calling to let you know that I thought you were amazing on the news this morning and I am actually British. I was born there, j ‘went to college, I went to Oxford. “I went to school with Margaret Thatcher, and she told me so many great things about you. “I would love to send you a portfolio of my work, as you don’t know much about me. I am a big big star in the United States.” Boris Johnson had told reporters at the briefing that he was “not as familiar with the works of Nicki Minaj as I should be”, but encouraged others to listen instead to an English generalist, Nikki Kanani. He said: “I know Nikki Kanani, a GP superstar from Bexley who has appeared in front of you several times and will tell you that the vaccines are wonderful and everyone should get them. “I prefer to listen to Nikki Kanani.”

