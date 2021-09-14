Close coordination between Pakistan and Russia on Afghanistan is crucial





Prime Minister Imran Khan received a phone call from Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in which the two leaders discussed the latest situation in Afghanistan and other issues.

Recalling their previous phone conversation on August 25 this year, the two leaders exchanged views on the latest developments in Afghanistan, bilateral cooperation and collaboration within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), according to a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s office.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan for regional security and prosperity.

He stressed the urgent need to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and the imperative to avoid an economic crisis.

Prime Minister Imran stressed the need for the international community to remain engaged in Afghanistan. He stressed that the Afghan people should not be abandoned at this crucial time.

The Prime Minister stressed that close coordination and consultations between Pakistan and Russia on the development of the situation in Afghanistan is of crucial importance.

In the bilateral context, Prime Minister Imran highlighted the growing cooperation in a range of sectors and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further improve the overall relationship.

He stressed that strengthening trade, investment and energy cooperation are the cornerstones of engagement with Russia.

The Prime Minister also reaffirmed the government’s determination to quickly complete the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline project.

The 1,100-kilometer-long project, formerly known as the North-South Pipeline, plans to transport 12.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year. The name of the project was changed to “Pakistan Stream” as well as its partnership structure against the risk of US sanctions against Russian companies.

He reiterated his invitation to President Putin to visit Pakistan. The Russian president renewed his invitation to Prime Minister Imran to pay a visit to Moscow, the statement read.

Relations between Islamabad and Moscow have been on an upward trajectory propelled by converging views on important regional and international issues, growing trust and growing bilateral cooperation manifested by recent high-level interactions.

The two leaders agreed to stay in close contact.

