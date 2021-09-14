PM Modi speaks out on issues facing sugar cane farmers in Aligarh





Addressing a large public meeting after laying the foundation stone for Raja Mahendra Pratap State University and Uttar Pradesh Defense Corridor Aligarh Knot, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said many national heroes had helped India gain independence. The prime minister said several generations of the country do not know many national heroes because their stories have not been told. Addressing a massive rally in Aligarh, the Prime Minister said: “Today, in this 75th year of independence, this 20th century mistake is being rectified by 21st century India.” Speaking about the problems of farmers, Prime Minister Modi said, “Eighty percent of farmers in India fall into the category of small and marginalized. Our government has taken several steps to help them. This includes the Kissan Samman Nidhi. MSP payments have been secured. The concerns of UP sugar cane producers have been taken into account. Over 1 lakh Rs 40 cr as payment has been made to cane growers. “ Referring to Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, the Prime Minister said that today the youth of the country must read about his inspiring life. He said those who want to achieve big goals in life should read up on the freedom fighter. “Thanks to Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh Ji, we have the opportunity to learn the vitality of doing anything. He not only inspired people in India, but also traveled to all over the world. I have been to Afghanistan, Poland, South Africa. Until the last moment of his life he was continuously active in securing the freedom of India. I want to say to the young people who have definitely read Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh ji, his life inspires us all still today. Today I remember another freedom fighter in the country, Shyamji Krishna Varma ji from Gujarat. It is thanks to his efforts that we had the opportunity to form the first government in exile in Afghanistan under the leadership of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh “, declared the Prime Minister. Prime Minister Modi began his remarks by wishing people to continue with Radhashtami and also remembered the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Kalyan Singh, who recently passed away. He said, “Today on this occasion I miss our revered Kalyan Singhji. If he had been there it would have been a different experience. Many great personalities gave their all in the freedom movement, but it was the country’s misfortune that such national heroes and national heroes were not even presented to the next generation. Today, the new India of the 21st century is correcting the mistakes of the 20th century. A new effort is made in introducing the new generation to these national heroes. Today that effort is being made through the Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi. “ Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

