Al-Qaida could threaten in 1 to 2 years





WASHINGTON US intelligence officials say al-Qaida could start threatening the homeland from Afghanistan within one to two years, echoing warnings that were issued before the US withdrawal ending its 20-year war .

Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, who heads the Defense Intelligence Agency, gave the estimated time frame Tuesday during a speech at the intelligence and national security summit.

David Cohen, deputy director of the Central Intelligence Agency, said the United States had already detected some indications of a potential Al-Qaida movement into Afghanistan.

Experts have long said that the Taliban still has ties to al-Qaida, which fled to Afghanistan before the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Counterterrorism experts estimated before the withdrawal that Al-Qaida had several hundred fighters in Afghanistan.

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS:

KABUL, Afghanistan The Foreign Minister of Afghanistan’s new Taliban-led government said the government remained committed to keeping its promises not to allow militants to use its territory to attack others.

In his first press conference since the Taliban formed an interim government a week ago, Amir Khan Mutaqi did not say on Tuesday how long the government would be in place or whether it would possibly be open to others. factions, minorities or women. .

Asked about the possibility of elections, Mutaqi called on other countries not to interfere in Afghanistan’s internal problems.

ROME Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said that the way Europe treats Afghan refugees will test the integration process of the continents.

In his remarks Tuesday at an interfaith meeting in Bologna of participants from the Group of 20 made up of representatives from industrialized and emerging countries, Draghi referred to those who have recently fled Afghanistan.

The European Union must not ignore the tragedy of these people, nor the historical dimension of these events, he declared.

The European Union has been unable for years to build a common approach to the issue of migration, and in particular to the distribution of arrivals and asylum seekers, said the Italian leader.

Italy, where hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers arrived via smuggling boats launched from Libya, has lobbied its European partners for years in vain to take in large numbers of migrants.

Some EU countries have indicated that they will not accept Afghans fleeing their homeland beyond those they evacuated in the last days of the US military presence in Kabul.

ISLAMABAD Pakistani Prime Minister and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the latest situation in neighboring Afghanistan during a phone call.

Imran Khan, who received the call from Putin on Tuesday, also exchanged views on bilateral cooperation and collaboration within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. It is a security pact dominated by Russia and China which also includes the ex-Soviet countries of Central Asia.

According to a government statement, Khan stressed the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan for regional security and prosperity.

He said Khan stressed the urgent need for humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and the imperative to avoid an economic crisis. The statement said Khan also stressed the need for the international community to remain engaged in Afghanistan.

He said Khan stressed that close coordination and consultations between Pakistan and Russia on developments in Afghanistan was of crucial importance.

