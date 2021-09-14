Modi will travel to Washington for the Quad Summit and to New York for the UNGA next week





Modi is one of some 109 leaders to address the General Assembly in person.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to the White House on September 24 to participate in a Quad Leaders Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden. Mr. Modi will then travel to New York, where he will address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Saturday morning. The Quad meeting of Mr. Modi, Mr. Biden and Prime Ministers of Japan and Australia Yoshihide Suga and Scott Morrison is the first such in-person meeting at the White House. The four leaders will review progress made since their first virtual summit in March, the Foreign Office (MEA) said. Specifically, they will examine the Quad Vaccine Initiative, a plan to manufacture (in India) at least 1 billion COVID-19 vaccines, for distribution in Asia by the end of 2022. Welcoming the Quad leaders demonstrates the priority of the Biden-Harris administrations to engage in the Indo-Pacific, including through new multilateral configurations to meet the challenges of the 21st century, the White House said on Tuesday. The leaders will also exchange views on contemporary global issues such as critical and emerging technologies, connectivity and infrastructure, cybersecurity, maritime security, humanitarian aid / disaster relief, climate change and education, the MEA said. Free and open Indo-Pacific The summit will provide a valuable opportunity for dialogue and interactions among leaders, rooted in their shared vision of ensuring a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, the MEA said. The White House statement also referred to discussions on promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific. At the March summit, leaders discussed China’s assertion in the Indo-Pacific region and this topic will most likely come up again next week. Afghanistan will also likely be discussed, weeks after the chaotic withdrawal of US troops from Kabul and a takeover of the country by the Taliban. There has been speculation whether Mr. Modi and Mr. Biden will hold bilateral talks. The Hindu contacted the White House for clarification on this matter. On September 25, Modi is expected to be the first speaker at the UN.The theme of the general debate is: Building resilience through the hope of recovering from COVID-19, rebuilding sustainably, meeting the needs of the planet, respecting the human rights and revitalize the United Nations. The general debate is being held in part virtually this year due to the COVID-19 situation. Mr. Modi is one of some 109 leaders to address the General Assembly in person, while 60 will give virtual speeches, PTI reported.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/modi-to-visit-washington-for-quad-summit-and-new-york-for-unga-next-week/article36457516.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos