Opinion: Trump’s brand of politics is spreading around the world





In the same way as Trump’s cry of “fake news”! – which he has used with some success to discredit professional journalists – has been used by dictators to crush a free press in their countries, the demand for “rigged” elections is also deployed by those who cannot gain the support of voters as they try to gain power. As security officials in Washington brace for the possibility of more violence ahead of the September 18 rally in support of insurgents accused in the Capitol riots, and as Trump hints he will run for re-election in 2024 , its mark of politics continues to spread as a hard-to-contain infection that ignores national borders. In Myanmar, also known as Burma, the military-backed party lost in a landslide last November, around the same time Trump lost his re-election by millions of votes. Maybe the generals were watching Trump’s reaction. They immediately protested, denouncing widespread fraud, categorically refusing to accept the results despite confirmation that the election was generally clean and the result valid. On February 1, the military arrested Aung San Suu Kyi and other leaders of the winning National League for Democracy party, then seized power. Since then, resistance to the coup has only intensified, as have the death toll by the ruthless regime. The Tatmadaw, as the army is called, has killed over a thousand civilians. The government in exile calls for a national uprising against the tyrannical junta. Civil war is a separate possibility. Once again, the election results were correct. The losers rejected the result. Many winning candidates remain in detention. In Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro, an admirer and impersonator of Trump, is following Trump’s pre-election steps step by step. His handling of the pandemic has been so catastrophic – and the alleged corruption in his government and among his politically active sons so blatant – that Bolsonaro is lagging behind in the polls ahead of next year’s presidential election. (His sons deny any wrongdoing.) Bolsonaro claims that electronic voting, which has a long, solid and very credible experience in Brazil, will rig the elections against him. He threatened to call off the elections and angered his supporters, calling on them to take to the streets. His attacks on the credibility of the election have already sparked formal inquiries as potentially criminal behavior, and the Brazilian Congress has already rejected its desire to quash electronic voting. No matter. Bolsonaro is already building up his big lie: By undermining faith in the electoral system, he is laying the groundwork for rejecting the election result (assuming that happens) and hoping his supporters will strengthen his position when he claims that he did not lose. Sound familiar to you? In Peru, the country has just undergone an extremely close presidential election, pitting a far-left candidate against a far-right candidate. As the vote tally moved towards left-wing rival Pedro Castillo, right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori withdrew the fake fraud card, claiming Castillo’s party was pursuing a “strategy” of “distortion”.

She could not produce any credible evidence and Castillo eventually assumed the presidency by 44,263 votes. With tensions high, accusations that an election has been stolen have the potential to spark violence, not to mention the possibility that they will ultimately succeed in stealing the election. None of these events having taken place, the country dodged a bullet.

Unsurprisingly, the false allegations of fraud are taking root in the United States, where it seems possible that one version of Trump’s mantra, if I don’t win, then there has been fraud – a demagogue conundrum if there is one. never had one – will become more and more common in some GOP circles. In this week’s recall election in California, Republican leader Larry Elder, a far-right radio personality, has already proclaimed that “there may well be some shenanigans” if Gov. Gavin Newsom emerges victorious. Polls show Newsom is in a strong position, which appears to be the reason Elder is now pulling the fraud weapon out of its holster. In case anyone has any doubts, he explains that by “shenanigans” he means what happened to Trump in 2020.

What happened to Trump in 2020 is that he lost to Biden. What has happened to the country is that Trump falsely claimed he won and his supporters, now including the majority of the Republican Party, seem determined to accept that lie. The technique is a deadly bacterial bacillus, which first emerges in one corner of the world and spreads everywhere, with consequences that could prove disastrous for hundreds of millions of people.

Perhaps seeing oneself imitated in the world makes the elder proud. For the rest of us, it rekindles that old familiar mix of frustration, sadness, anger, and deep worry.

