PM Modi to inaugurate new Defense Ministry office complexes in Delhi on Thursday





Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo) New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new office complexes built for Defense Ministry staff at two different locations in the nation’s capital on Thursday. “More than 7,000 officers and staff from 27 different organizations, offices attached to the Ministry of Defense, service headquarters and other subordinate offices are going to have new office complexes,” officials said. defense. The two new offices are ready for use at Kasturba Gandhi Marg in central Delhi and on Africa Avenue road near Chanakyapuri in the national capital. The offices were built for the relocation of civilian and military officers whose offices need to be rebuilt due to the construction of the central vista complex looming at the heart of the center of power. As part of the plan, the KG Marg complex would be used to move 14 different offices with a built-up area of ​​4.52 lakh square feet. Officials said 13 offices were being moved to Africa Avenue with a built-up area of ​​5.08 lakh square feet. They said that these office complexes were built at a cost of Rs 775 crores provided by the Ministry of Defense. “Work in this regard has been carried out by the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of its Central Vista project. In addition to offices for officers and staff, there is provision for multi-level parking for over 1,500 cars in these complexes, ”he added. The Ministry of Defense had formed a joint coordinating committee under the leadership of a joint secretary, to coordinate the various requirements of specific organizations, the allocation of space, common equipment and many others. The joint coordinating committee included representatives from the Ministry of Military Affairs, Ministry of Defense Production, Ministry of Veterans Welfare (ESW), Ministry of Defense R&D and three departments. “The process of allocating office space, infrastructure and travel plan has gone smoothly. Full cooperation has been received from all stakeholders in this regard,” the officials said. The story continues The new buildings that fall under the Central Vista Development Redevelopment Master Plan provide a modern, eco-friendly and green building environment. The total space in these buildings is 9.60 Lakhs sq ft compared to 9.22 Lakhs sq ft released in various huts / buildings. Also, instead of being spread across various barracks and old buildings (A, B, E, G, H, J, L and M Block, Plot No. 30 and Plot No. 108 (E&W) and Jodhpur House), the colocation of these buildings will ensure greater efficiency and better functioning. The new buildings will also offer modern amenities, connectivity and wellness facilities such as canteens, banks, etc. The location and space of these buildings were designed in such a way that pre-existing trees were not disturbed. The project freed up 37 acres of land (as only 13 acres of land were used for the modern office complex compared to the existing 50 acres) for office space for the Central Vista development master plan. (ANI)

