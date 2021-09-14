Bennett to address the United Nations General Assembly on September 27





Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will travel to New York to address the 76th United Nations General Assembly on September 27. Bennett will speak about Israel's national security and regional issues, according to his office. His remarks will likely focus on Iran's nuclear program and its support for proxy armed groups. This trip will be Bennett's second official visit to the United States as Prime Minister. On August 27, Bennett met with US President Joe Biden at the White House, during which the two sides sought to create an atmosphere of warmth and cooperation. Bennett's predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, was known to make headlines with his speeches about the Iranian nuclear threat at the United Nations General Assembly, often using cardboard graphics and other props to get his point across . The two-week event kicks off on Tuesday and will be very different from last year's event, which took place primarily online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

by email and never miss our best stories By registering, you accept the conditions Bennett will be one of at least 83 world leaders planning to attend in person, according to Turkish diplomat Volkan Bozkir, chairman of last year’s rally. Twenty-six executives have requested to speak remotely, Bozkir said last week. General view of the United Nations General Assembly on December 6, 2018 (UN / Loey Felipe) The general debate, in which world leaders and other senior officials will speak, begins on September 21. According to a provisional list of speakers, Biden will speak on the morning of September 21, in the traditional American niche as the second speaker in the general debate. Israel’s regional partners will also be represented, according to the provisional list. Egypt and Jordan will send their heads of state, while the foreign ministers of Israel’s new Gulf ally, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, will speak. Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas will address the assembly, as will Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Iran’s new president Ebrahim Raisi sent a pre-registered address to be broadcast during the event. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defines his “red line” for Iran in a spray-paint design during a speech to the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, 2012. (Avi Ohayun / GPO) The UN is trying to limit the number of participants at the event to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Countries will only be allowed to bring four people in addition to the speaker. The UN demands that its own staff be vaccinated to attend, but not foreign diplomats. On August 16, the US mission to the UN sent a letter to member states calling for all General Assembly events, including the general debate, to be virtual. The meeting marking the 20th anniversary of the Durban World Conference on Racism – also known as Durban IV – will take place on September 22. Israel, the United States, Great Britain, Canada and other Western countries are boycotting the event for fear that it will turn. open anti-Semitism as the previous Durban conferences did.

