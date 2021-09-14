Putin and Russian Prime Minister Imran discuss Afghanistan and bilateral ties in second appeal in a month – world





Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged views on the latest developments in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in a telephone interview on Tuesday, the second between the two leaders in less than a month.

Recalling their previous telephone conversation on August 25, the two leaders also discussed the cooperation in the field of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), according to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s office.

Prime Minister Imran, who, like last month, was summoned by Putin, stressed the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan for regional security and prosperity. He stressed the “urgent need” to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and the imperative to avoid an economic crisis, according to the press release.

The Prime Minister also underlined the need for the international community to remain engaged in Afghanistan, affirming that “the Afghan people must not be abandoned at this crucial stage”.

He added that close coordination and consultations between Pakistan and Russia on developments in the war-torn country were “of critical importance”.

In the bilateral context, Prime Minister Imran noted the growing cooperation in a range of sectors and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to “further improve the overall relationship”. He said strengthening trade and investment and energy cooperation were the cornerstones of engagement with Russia.

The prime minister also reaffirmed the government’s determination to quickly complete the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline project, the PMO said.

He reiterated his invitation to President Putin to visit Pakistan, while Putin renewed his invitation to Prime Minister Imran to visit Russia.

“Pakistan-Russia relations are on an upward trajectory, propelled by converging views on important regional and international issues, growing trust and growing bilateral cooperation demonstrated by recent high-level interactions,” adds the press release.

The two leaders agreed to stay in close contact.

In their last appeal, Prime Minister Imran stressed the importance of adopting coordinated approaches to deal with the evolving situation in Afghanistan, saying Pakistan attaches “great importance” to the role of the Troika Plus format. .

In July, amid reports that Putin would visit Pakistan in July, the Foreign Ministry spokesman clarified that while “invitations to summit-level visits have been issued by both sides,” no visit of the Russian president was not planned.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Islamabad in April this year, and Pakistan’s foreign and defense ministers visited Russia last year.

Lavrov’s two-day trip to Pakistan was the first visit by a Russian foreign minister in nine years, amid a warming of once-icy relations.

During his visit to Islamabad, the Russian Foreign Minister said in a statement: “We are ready to strengthen Pakistan’s counterterrorism potential, in particular by providing Pakistan with special military equipment.”

Lavrov had said that an agreement had also been reached on the conduct of additional joint military exercises such as the Arabian Monsoon maritime exercise.

