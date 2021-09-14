The clear course of 9/11 and the war on terror to Donald Trump.





During a recent episode of Amicus, Dahlia Lithwick spoke with Baher Azmy, legal director of the Center for Constitutional Rights, about the ongoing legal ramifications of 9/11 and Eternal Wars. Azmy has challenged the US government on several occasions over the past two decades, arguing issues ranging from the rights of Guantnamo detainees to discriminatory police practices, government oversight, the rights of asylum seekers and the accountability of victims. of torture. Part of their conversation, which has been edited and condensed for clarity, has been transcribed below.

Dahlia Lithwick: You were the third civilian lawyer to set foot in Guantnamo, and that was in October 2004, after the Supreme Court ruling in Rasul. And then you represented Murat Kurnaz, who was detained there. Would you mind giving us the CliffsNotes version of how you defended it?

Baher Azmy: After the Rasul decision fell in June 2004, the Center of Constitutional Rights and others began to identify other detainees who had been in contact with the CCR who needed lawyers, and a lawyer with who Id worked on another prisoner rights case in New Jersey asked me if I wanted to represent this individual, Murat Kurnaz. I didn’t know anything about him. I had a conversation with her mother and she was understandably anxious, then I had to get security clearances to get to Guantnamo.

So I went downstairs. I knew almost nothing about him. I entered the room with a handwritten note from his mother that was written in Turkish. I still remember, it was very simple: you will receive a visit from an American lawyer whom you can trust. We had a vacation in Turkey, your brothers go to school, we saw his ex-wife and she loves you. And I just saw the expression on her face change a bit, like a crack in the matrix. And we talked, we got along really well. The only rights the detainees seemed to have was the right for their lawyers to bring them food. So he had coffee at McDonalds for the first time. Later, they would open a Starbucks in Guantnamo, and just a nonsensical little anecdote about American consumerism, Murat preferred McDonalds to Starbucks, in the end. I’m not sure I can find him a commercial job, but for those of you who are interested in coffee dynamics.

When I returned to the United States it was very difficult to leave him that first time, we finally learned the reasons the government was proposing for his detention. There were these combatant status review tribunals. These were administrative show trials which they said fulfilled Rasul’s mandate and gave them a proper process. But these were outside the law and in the realm of literature, just absurd. You were a presumed enemy combatant, and without a lawyer and having been in Guantnamo, you had to refute your enemy combatant status, when in the majority of cases enemy combatant status was based on classified evidence.

In his case, they said his friend from Germany was a suicide bomber and had committed a suicide bombing, although they misspelled it, we finally understood in Istanbul in a synagogue. Murat said, Oh, he did that? I don’t need a friend like that. I did not know. So let’s put aside the astonishing legal proposition that someone could spend the rest of their life in custody because of the unknown and the unknowable. Look, this happened in 2003 when Murat was in solitary confinement in Guantnamo. Put this amazing proposition aside, it has just been invented. Within 24 hours, I was on the phone with him and had an affidavit for him saying, Hi, I’m alive. Just totally made up. And at the same time, no one shared the classified file, which I eventually made public, which showed the United States had been convinced he was innocent and so were the Germans. Nevertheless, he spent another five years there.

And we became very close, as many lawyers had done with their clients. I was his only connection to the outside world, to find out more about his family, about politics, as far as we could talk about it. He had a quick and heartbreaking sense of humor that was so delicious, but also that very ingrained faith in Islam that got him through this. One advantage, I think, that some of these prisoners had, is that praying five times a day helps break the monotony, to some extent. He was released in 2006. I was there for the reunion with him and his family, which was remarkable. And I was there for his wedding. It’s been a while since I’ve been in touch, but it’s booming.

It’s a tragic story, but ultimately a kind of happy story about someone who was eventually released and reunited with their family. But I feel like you can’t really leave this conversation without talking, at least for a moment, about Abu Zubaydah, whom you no longer defend, but who you have been defending for over a decade. It’s the subject of torture, illegal detention, illegal interrogations, and it’s still there, Gitmo # 40. What does this make us think about the project of the 40 people still remaining in Guantnamo?

There were other faces of indefinite detention. Previously, I would say it was Adnan Latif, who was cleared for release and after pleading in the Supreme Court for him to take his case and repair the damage caused by the DC circuit. The Supreme Court was passed and two months later Adnan Latif committed suicide. He was the face of unlimited detention.

Now Abu Zubaydah was at the intersection of so many pieces of the war on terror. apprehended in Pakistan; flown to Thailand, where there was an initial FBI interrogation, by Ali Soufan, who suggested he was making progress and obtained important leads from Abu Zubaydah. Nonetheless, DC civilians thought we needed to do more, then he became one of the first victims of the systematic program of torture, dehumanization and brutality through waterboarding, all manner of physical violence, then sent to black sites. Europeans for more torture interrogations. , and after the 2006 decision in Hamdan which basically said that the Geneva Convention prohibited this kind of brutality, brought to Guantnamo.

He is the iconic face of indefinite detention now, as some people are allowed to be released and, in theory, the government should be working on their return. There are people who are scheduled for military commissions, so they will be tried, although we can talk about why that probably won’t happen, and then some people who Obama said there was not enough of. evidence to try, but too dangerous to publish. In our opinion, in a place that believes in due process, that should be a null set. You should only be prosecuted on the basis of what you have done, and not on predictions of the darkness of your soul based on expert predictions about returning to battle. But nevertheless, it is in this category. But ultimately, I think it’s about keeping it a secret. He has a lot of stories to tell, some of which came out of his drawings, but it’s unclear what the government would ultimately do with Abu Zubaydah after what he did to Abu Zubaydah.

In addition to normalizing and becoming complacent, these things grow and expand and take on different forms. And I guess you’d say a lot of the conversation now that we hear, even in the last few weeks around leaving Afghanistan, has the same common thread of Oh, well. Mistakes have been made. Human life has been lost. We learned. And again, no sense of real inventory, no sense of real responsibility. It must sound terribly resonant to you after what you’ve just been talking about in terms of Gitmo.

Yes. This is really a good point. Kind of Whoops, we did our best to describe a calamitous war, utter distortions of American institutions that only really normalized themselves through this bizarre filter of American exceptionalism that makes us ignore the genocide of Native Americans and minimize the violence of slavery. We just have this immense capacity to put our outrages behind us. And I think there are consequences. I don’t want to try to exaggerate this, but I think there is a dividing line between these forms of soft authoritarianism and Trump’s harsh authoritarianism. We have tortured people. Thirty years ago we would have said America would not do this, and we have done it consistently. We streamlined it through high level legal counsel, albeit fraudulent, and no one was held accountable. Outrages go completely unpunished or irreconcilable, and so they become normal and we are simply inoculated with one nonsense and government abuse after another.

I don’t mean to exaggerate what you’re saying, but I feel like part of the trick here is that she shows up in a different bottle, wears a different cape, in a different iteration, so it’s easy to say, well, you don’t torture people anymore, not seeing everything that comes after, the iterations that follow, but also to tell an exceptional American story of how you learned and improved.

Yes. Law. We won’t do it again, but of course, as you say, it will come in another form. So maybe we stopped formally torturing, but at the southern border we separated parents from babies, an alternate form of torture, designed to maximize cruelty. Another guideline is that we have offered a vision of freedom through these past wars, and Trump certainly embraces it. It’s also like an Andrew Jacksonian vision of freedom, where our own is augmented by the repression of others. So there’s a bit of Adam Serwers point that cruelty is the point. You maximize the cruelty, shock, and awe of the terror iconography, showing submissive and masked Guantnamo inmates tied together. Won, so you’re free, and by the way, they hate us for our freedom, which I still can’t figure out how to get out of a huge flag of narcissism. Trump took that mantle off and said: We deserve to inflict cruelty on others and we will feel better about ourselves, some of us will when we do, but it started before him.

