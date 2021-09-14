PM Modi to launch NATGRID main anti-terrorist database soon: report

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi is likely to launch the long-awaited National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) soon to increase India’s capacity to fight terrorism and crime through technology.

In fact, the final synchronization and testing of this ambitious electronic database is underway now.

NATGRID is a master database of 21 databases that will provide real-time information against terrorism and crime. It will include data regarding taxes, telecommunications, credit and debit cards, plane and train tickets, driver’s licenses, passports, etc.

Designed by the National Informatics Center (NIC), NATGRID is seen as a system that will track suspects and then prevent terrorist attacks through its access to classified information and also real-time data.

According to Press Trust of India (PTI), a total of 10 central agencies and 21 service providers will be linked to NATGRID in the initial phase. This includes, among others, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the Tax Intelligence Department.

About 950 more organizations will be added to the main database in subsequent phases.

The seeds of NATGRID were sown after the terrorist attacks of 11/26 in Mumbai. However, work on the same topic had slowed down after 2012 and it was only reinvigorated after Prime Minister Modis’ orders on the same in 2014.

I hope the Prime Minister will dedicate NATGRID to the country in some time, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at an event earlier this month.