Cathie Wood praises Elon Musk, calls SEC boss Gary Gensler hardcore, and says bitcoin will hit $ 500,000 in a new interview. Here are the 13 best quotes. | Currency News | Financial and business news

Cathie Wood congratulated Tesla CEO Elon Musk and said she was happy hardcore regulator Gary Gensler understood crypto.

Bitcoin could reach $ 500,000 over the next five years, Ark Invest CEO said in a recent SALT conference interview.

Ark won’t be very involved with the assets in China because it’s not a very capital-friendly place at the moment, she said.

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood called Tesla boss Elon Musk a visionary, described SEC chief Gary Gensler as a die-hard regulator, and revealed what it would take for his company to step up investments in China, in a recent interview with CNBC presenter Andrew Ross Sorkin.

In the SALT conference interview, she also predicted that bitcoin would hit $ 500,000 within five years if companies continued to diversify their cash flow into cryptocurrency and institutional investors allocated 5% of their funds to it. .

Here are the 13 best Wood quotes from the interview, slightly edited and condensed for clarity:

1. “He’s a visionary and sees the future so clearly.” – the Tesla Bull’s long-standing commentary on the company’s CEO Elon Musk.

2. “I’m really glad he understands cryptography and understands the merits of bitcoin in particular. He’s a regulator, though, and he’s a die-hard regulator.” – on Gary Gensler, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, which is pushing to regulate crypto exchanges more tightly.

3. “I think I would always default to bitcoin because countries now consider it to be legal tender.” – her cryptocurrency of choice, if she could only own one.

4. “Our confidence in the ether has increased dramatically as we saw the start of this transition – from proof of work to proof of stake. We would probably still be making 60% bitcoin, 40% ether. . ” – on the potential of ether.

5. “If we are right and companies continue to diversify their cash flow into something like bitcoin, and institutional investors start allocating 5% of their funds, we think the price will be ten times higher than today. ‘hui. So instead of $ 45,000, over $ 500,000. ” – on the potential value of bitcoin in five years.

6. “I think the crypto and equity markets are going to be millennials fueled.” – on the next stock demographic surge as millennials mature.

7. “I would be shocked if this were to go away. I agree with the Advocate General because it has been so good for commission free trading and so on. “- on the SEC’s potential ban on Robinhood’s payment for the order flow system.

8. “I think there is a shortage of chips because the world is going digital. I think chips are the new products. Chips are going to be what Dr. Copper was in the industrial world.” – on disruptions in the automotive industry.

9. “I don’t think it’s a very capital-friendly place now. However, China has, in its various five-year plans, made innovation an extremely important element. And so we don’t want to avoid it. we want to avoid companies with very high margins. “- on Ark Invest reducing its exposure to Chinese equities.

10. “That would be like saying, ‘Oops, we made a mistake, we are open for business.’ I don’t think he (Xi Jinping) will. So I don’t think we will be very involved with China. “- talk about the prospects of a reversal of China’s policy when asked what it would take for it to invest more in it.

11. “When I heard the CEO tell his story, my smile went from ear to ear because I said, ‘Dude, this is gonna be so explosive. “This is how I felt when the Internet first appeared.” – his reaction to hearing about Async Art, an NFT platform for programmable art.

12. “We’re going to see more creative destruction than in all of history over the next five to ten years.” – on how technological innovation can disrupt existing industries in a deflationary manner.

13. “We are not entirely dedicated to anything other than disruptive innovation. We are seeing explosive growth. “

