Over 100 world leaders including Prime Minister Imran to speak at UNGA high-level segment next week – Pakistan

Over 100 world leaders including Prime Minister Imran to speak at UNGA high-level segment next week

UNITED NATIONS (APP) – Prime Minister Imran Khan will be among more than 100 heads of state and government to address the annual high-level segment of the United Nations General Assembly session next week, according to the last list of speakers. The Pakistani leader will address world leaders by video link on September 24, two days after the start of the general assembly debate. Prime Minister Khan last addressed the General Assembly in 2019 when he delivered a strong speech focused on the Kashmir dispute.

The presidents of Iran, Egypt, France, Indonesia, South Africa and Zimbabwe will notably make pre-recorded statements this year.

Meanwhile, the 76th session of the 193-member Assembly, which had gone virtual in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, opens Tuesday afternoon, chaired by Abdulla Shahid of the Maldives, who was elected its president, replacing Volkan Bozkir from Turkey.

This year’s theme is: “Building Resilience through Hope – to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainability, meet the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people and revitalize the United Nations”.

US President Joe Biden, King Abdullah of Jordan and the Presidents of Turkey, Brazil, Venezuela and Palestine as well as the Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom, Japan and India will be among the leaders present at the UN headquarters in New York to deliver their country’s address in a high-level segment starting September 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to speak on September 25, a day after attending the Quad Leaders Summit in Washington DC hosted by President Biden on September 24.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who arrives in New York on September 20, will participate in several events organized during the high-level week of the Assembly, including a meeting of the OIC Working Group on Jammu and Kashmir, a Unity for Consensus (UFC) ministerial meeting on Security Council reform and a high-level meeting on energy.

FM Qureshi will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts, meet with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and interact with members of the Pakistani community and businessmen in addition to Pakistani and international media.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, UN members have decided to make this year’s gathering hybrid, offering nations the option of sending leaders to New York in person or making pre-recorded statements. to display in the iconic boardroom, as virtually every country did last year.

Many diplomats and leaders have publicly complained that virtual meetings are no substitute for individual or group in-person contact in dealing with regional and global challenges and crises. The last speakers scheduled for September 27 come from the delegations of North Korea, Myanmar, Guinea and Afghanistan.

Currently, the Afghan envoy to the UN is Ambassador Ghulam Issaczai, who was appointed by former President Ashraf Ghani as Kabul’s envoy to the UN in June 2021. The Taliban caretaker government does not has yet submitted any submission challenging Isaczai’s credentials.

As part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, member states have agreed to limit the number of delegations entering UN headquarters with a leader or minister to six people, only four of whom are allowed in the country. General Assembly hall. The secretary-general also requested that all UN staff in the building during the week be vaccinated.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said all persons entering the UN Headquarters complex, including visitors, delegates and contractors, will have to “certify by means of their card magnetic or their escorted entry that they do not show symptoms of COVID-19 and have not tested positive for COVID-19 -19 in the past 10 days.

